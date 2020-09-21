Doubling waste rate only takes effect in January, but government is not avoiding criticism | Waste

From January, throwing a ton of waste to landfill will cost double the current price, rising to 22 euros, a move that will also affect waste incineration costs, which pay 25% of that amount. The change in the value of the waste management charge (TGR), which the government had promised for September, was approved this week, but even with the postponement of its entry into force, the environment ministry has not escaped criticism from the waste sector that it considers the marginal effect of this increase in recycling, but admits that it will be “very important in the costs imposed on municipalities and families”.

continue reading