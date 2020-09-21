The number of visitors to Macau in August was 227,113, up 206.9% from the previous month, due to the start of visa issuance from mainland China, but still far from the usual figures in the territory.

This increase compared to July 2020 is “due to the increase in the number of visitors from mainland China who entered the territory with different types of visas,” authorities said, citing the fact that on August 26, the province Chinese Guangdong, responsible for the majority of the Chinese tourist market, has started issuing visas for Macau. Despite this, the number of visitors arriving in Macau fell by 93.7% in August 2020, compared to the same period last year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which caused strong border measures on the territory, which in 2019 received nearly 40 million visitors. Just under half of visitors in August (88,470) were from Zhuhai, a Chinese city bordering Macau.

In the first eight months of the year, 3,570,019 visitors came to Macau, a drop of over 87% from the same period last year. “The number of visitors from mainland China (2,606,911), Hong Kong (682,177) and Taiwan (85,761) has decreased by more than 80% compared to the same period last year,” add authorities.

On Wednesday, China said it plans to allow the issuance of tourist visas to Macau across the country, a move seen as vital for a territory whose economy is heavily dependent on Chinese tourism.