Trump’s plan to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an “abuse of power”, denounces Joe Biden | United States

Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused President Donald Trump and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConelll of “abuse of power” after expressing intention to appoint a new Supreme Court justice. United States. United States ahead of the November 3 election.

“The Constitution of the United States gives Americans the opportunity to be heard. It must be very clear, they will not tolerate this abuse of power, ”Biden said Sunday in a speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “I don’t believe the people of this nation will approve of this [a nomeação de uma nova juíza antes das eleições]. President Trump has already made it very clear that it is just about power, ”he accused.

Listen as I speak on the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the future of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/hXc7OOykxh

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 20, 2020

The Democratic candidate’s statements were the response to Donald Trump, who at a rally in North Carolina on Saturday revealed that Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s replacement would be announced next week.

To this end, she enjoys the support of the leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who a few hours after the death of the emblematic judge defended that the replacement had to be announced before the elections, despite four years earlier, eight months before the elections, having blocked a nomination of President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, arguing that the choice should be made by the next president.

In a call for Republican dissent in the Senate, Joe Biden addressed Republican Party senators directly – “meet your constitutional obligations, follow your conscience” – in an attempt to convince moderate Republicans to block Donald Trump’s choice.

“I am not naive. I’m not talking to President Trump, who will do whatever he wants. I’m not talking to Mitch McConnell, who will do whatever he wants. I’m talking to Republican senators who, deep down, know what is good for the country and what is constitutional, ”Biden reiterated.

After the US president assured him that he would choose a woman, two candidates were named favorites.

The main one is Catholic judge Amy Coney Barrett, 49, of Chicago, known for her anti-abortion stances and support for the conservative establishment. Another possible choice is Barbara Lagoa, 52, a judge of Cuban descent born in Miami, practicing in Atlanta. He is considered a strong name if Trump is to increase his popularity with the Hispanic constituency, especially in Florida.

With the death of Ruth Ginsburg, 87, due to complications from pancreatic cancer, the Supreme Court is currently made up of five justices appointed by Republicans and three by Democrats. A new appointment by Trump – the third in the term – would give the 6-3 Tories an advantage, which would influence issues like abortion or same-sex marriage for several years, since the post lasts a lifetime, unless the judges do not resign.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Appointments to the Supreme Court are made by the President and then confirmed by the Senate. The Republican Party has a 53-47 majority, however, two Republican senators – Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski – said the choice should be given to the winner of the Nov. 3 election.

According to the New York Times, other senators like Mitt Romney (Utah), Cory Gardner (Colorado) or Charles E. Grassley (Iowa) could join Collins and Murkowski. To maintain the majority, Republicans can only lose one vote. In the event of a tie vote, the tiebreaker goes to Vice President Mike Pence.

A Reuters / Ipsos poll, released on Sunday, found that 62% of those polled said the seat left by Ruth Ginsburg should not be filled until after the election. Eight in 10 Democrats and five in 10 Republicans agreed they should be the next president-elect to make the nomination.

continue reading