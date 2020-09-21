Catholics ashamed of Church Support for Manifesto Against Citizenship and the Discipline of Development | Catholic Church

A “disastrous form of civic intervention” is the way in which a group of “Catholic citizens” characterizes the support of D. Manuel Clemente, Patriarch of Lisbon, and D. António Monteiro, Bishop of Aveiro, for the manifesto against the classes of Mandatory citizenship and Development, a discipline that covers topics ranging from sexuality to gender equality, including road and environmental education, among others.

In an open letter addressed to those in charge of the hierarchy of the Church, the subscribers, among which names such as lawyer André Lamas Leite, journalist Jorge Wemans and Maria João Sande Lemos, of the movement “We are the Church” , among others, say they are “ashamed”, “as citizens, Christians and Catholics” in front of what they understood as “an aggression against Catholics who do not see themselves in this document”.

At stake is the manifesto in which a hundred personalities, including the former President of the Republic, Cavaco Silva and the former Prime Minister, Pedro Passos Coelho, in addition to the former CDS presidents Adriano Moreira and Ribeiro e Castro, and Socialist deputy Sérgio Sousa Pinto, are in favor of what they consider to be “the defense of educational freedoms”. In practice, the manifesto calls for an end to the compulsory nature of the Citizenship and Development discipline, which includes the curriculum from the 2nd cycle to secondary school. At the base of the controversy was, it will be recalled, the case of two brothers from Vila Nova de Famalicão who missed these courses at the will of their parents, who say they do not see themselves in the values ​​conveyed within the framework of discipline, and, consequently, does not continue from year to year, in a controversy which, in the meantime, has already reached the prosecution. The two children have for their part started the transition courses from year to year on a provisional basis, without a court ruling.

For the subscribers of this open letter, the adhesion of D. Manuel Clemente and D. António Moiteiro to the movement of those who defend the end of the discipline “represents a new manifestation of a disappointing and undesirable conservatism”. And consubstantially, in the document cited by the online newspaper 7 Margens and to which the PUBLIC also had access, for its part, a new sign “in the movement of very worrying rapprochement between the Church and political forces well identified with the right and even to the extreme right “.

“We do not want an instrumented Church nor in any way complicit – as in the past – dark clouds which thicken in many countries on all continents due to the emergence of political radicalisms essentially stimulated by the said political forces “, warn the subscribers of the document, for whom the Portuguese bishops do not agree with the doctrine which has been defended by Pope Francis himself, namely that of gender equality. It is moreover in the fact that this subject is part of the range of subjects to be addressed in this discipline that the subscribers of this letter find reason for the adhesion of the Cardinal Patriarch and the Bishop of Aveiro to the manifesto. for the end of the compulsory nature of the discipline.

continue reading