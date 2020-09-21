“Major state failure”: data leak reveals deficits in the fight against money laundering – the economy

Following the shortcomings of the global fight against money laundering revealed by an international team of journalists, there are voices calling for greater powers for supervisors and tougher penalties. SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans called in Berlin on Monday for “finally transparent rules and tangible sanctions for breaches”.

The Greens in the European Parliament spoke of the “failure of the state on a large scale” and called for a European solution. Markus Ferber, MEP on behalf of the CSU and spokesman for the EPP Group in the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, called at European level “finally a supervisor with his own real powers and a legal framework that is equally valid throughout the EU”. the fight against money laundering remains a patchwork blanket.

According to participating media, information released by the US Treasury Department’s data leak research network shows that banks around the world have been trading with high-risk customers for years. Despite strict regulations, constitutions would accept suspected criminals as customers and make billions of transfers for them. According to reports, these events were sometimes reported hesitantly and sometimes with years of delay.

“An international financial system prone to money laundering”

Walter-Borjans told the newspaper of the media group Funke that international disagreement played into the hands of unscrupulous actors. However, even Germany does not exhaust national opportunities. “We need corporate criminal law, which not only is responsible for individual employees, but also the banks of the perpetrators as a whole in the event of a breach of the law – including the revocation of the license.”

The head of the SPD accused the CDU and CSU of blocking advances from the SPD, of making moral categories a guide to economic activity and, subsequently, of legalization.

According to European politician CSU Ferber, the revelations reveal “very clearly how sensitive the international financial system is to money laundering”. The European Union is no exception. “Money laundering and their assistants take advantage of the fact that Member States only partially implement existing rules, do not coordinate with each other and there is no European supervision with real rights of intervention.”

Germany is also not an island of bliss, Ferber said: The anti-money laundering body overseen by the Treasury is “a prime example of what goes wrong in the fight against money laundering.”

Sven Giegold, spokesman for the Greens’ economic and financial policy at the European Parliament, described it as “scandalous that large international banks allow large-scale money laundering, even after the global financial crisis.” . initiate a data breach. “

It should be especially interesting to know exactly when which of the participating banks last took the issue, “he said. The globalization of crime required a European response. Joint supervision of money laundering with the European Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) must now come quickly. The opposition of many Member States to the European Financial Intelligence Unit is a scandal.

Even in Germany, a large number of money laundering scandals must have effective consequences. Customs-based financial intelligence needs to be more efficient. The tightened corporate sanctions law must be passed quickly without further dilution, Giegold demanded. All federal states would need to strengthen responsible police and prosecutors: “The strictest laws are worthless if law enforcement are starving.”

Gerhard Schick of the Finanzwende civic movement called for a unified surveillance of Germany with a clear task in the fight against crime. According to a former member of the Federal Greens, correspondent banking must be stopped and a financial police must be set up in Europe. (DPA)