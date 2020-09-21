UK at “critical point” in pandemic, warn government scientists – Observe

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

The UK is at a “tipping point” in the Covid-19 pandemic and is heading in the “wrong direction”, according to England chief health officer Chris Whitty.

“The trend in the UK is going in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic. We are analyzing the data to see how to control the spread of the virus before a very complicated winter period, ”says Whitty, according to excerpts released ahead of a special public statement on the situation on Monday.

The UK announced on Sunday that it had recorded 3,899 new infections and 18 deaths from Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, after counting 4,422 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since May.

Whitty and UK government science adviser Patrick Vallance will take stock of television this morning without UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson or any member of the government present, despite UK press speculation about a possible from Johnson on Tuesday.

In addition to banning gatherings of more than six people and imposing additional restrictions in northern and central England due to localized outbreaks, the UK government on Sunday announced new sanctions for those who fail to comply not the rules.

People who test positive or show symptoms of coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days, failing which they may be sanctioned with fines of between one thousand pounds (1090 euros) and ten thousand pounds (11 thousand euros), in the event of a repeat offense .

In order to encourage compliance with the rules, people with low incomes will be able to receive aid of £ 500 (€ 545) if they are unable to use telecommuting during the quarantine period.

The United Kingdom is the country with the highest number of deaths in Europe and the fifth in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, there have been 41,777 deaths and 394,257 confirmed cases of contagion.