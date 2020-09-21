President of Guinea-Bissau pays state visit to Portugal in October – Observer

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló will pay a state visit to Portugal in October, a source in the Guinean presidency said on Monday.

According to the same source, the visit is scheduled to begin on October 8 and follows an invitation from the Portuguese head of state, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

In January, Umaro Sissoco Embaló had already held meetings in Portugal with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister António Costa, but the meetings were unofficial as an electoral dispute was pending before the Supreme Court of Justice.

After the National Election Commission considered Umaro Sissoco Embaló the winner of the second round of the presidential election, Domingos Simões Pereira, a candidate who contested the second round of the presidential election with the current head of state, appealed for electoral disputes.

The Supreme Court of Justice ruled in a judgment handed down on September 7 that the appeal was “unfounded”.