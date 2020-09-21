Isolate loudly !: When more women come to the police, fewer right-wing extremists – politics

North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, otherwise plays the sheriff, who hunts bad guys with a healthy sense of justice without constantly flipping through the law. He seems unusually lost in the affair of right-wing extremist networks at his police force. More than 30 police officers are said to have exchanged all kinds of Hitler photos and swastikas via chat. Reul had once considered forbidding his officers to use private cell phones while on duty. That doesn’t help, he invented it himself. Final idea: mandatory visits to Nazi memorials. Reul, you guessed it, was a teacher in a past life.

They don’t notice how they isolate themselves

The educational approach is not that bad because the legal one is difficult. Some preliminary investigations are underway. But it will be seen whether there will be sufficient costs here. Much is allowed in closed chat groups, with a limited number of participants they form a kind of digital living room. The decommissioning of police officers through disciplinary measures also encounters obstacles. Dishes are sensitive to all kinds of Nazi junk. But there is also a lot of disregard for human dignity below the Nazi threshold.

In addition, a distinction must be made between doers and followers. Many don’t even really agree; they just want to be part of something they’re thinking about, that’s where their friends meet. And don’t notice how they isolate themselves when the usual rowdy jokes spread the dirtiest jokes and ugliest slogans.

In addition to the educational approach, the social approach could therefore be pursued, that is to say: bringing police officers in good company. Especially in women. The pent-up demand remains significant, especially in a gentleman’s store like the Federal Police and especially in managerial positions. Additionally, instead of giving preference to dark-skinned people, it may be time to give them a preferred career in the police force.

Another example: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is currently working on gay discrimination in the Bundeswehr. How were the police? Or did it never exist?

There is a lack of publicity. And honesty

There are many possibilities. What has to go: honesty and publicity. This is exactly what is always missing. The magazine “Focus” reports that the president of the Bureau for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, employs a bodyguard belonging to the “Uniter” association, which is suspected of right-wing extremism. An interior ministry spokesman said on Friday that the facts were misrepresented on essential points.

What is good? He may not say for “important”, yes “serious” reasons. More importantly, more importantly, it is of course not a “malfunction”.

Citizens are not allowed to know anything, except that the press does everything wrong and you do everything right yourself. This is how the government talks to the people. A state that wants to be less attractive to right-wing extremists in terms of armed forces and security authorities should appear less closed and less authoritarian. That would be a start.