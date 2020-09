An atypical year with elections where everything seems to be going badly | Fire and Fury Podcast

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the age of 87 leaves another vacant seat on the nation’s Supreme Court, which President Trump and the Republican majority in the Senate will attempt to fill as soon as possible.

