Teuteberg low blow by the FDP boss: Good night, Mr. Lindner – politics

If a “departure” is declared at a party congress, but the word that sticks around it is “an old man’s joke”, then something has gone wrong. It doesn’t help if the perpetrator of the unreasonable indecency later apologizes for what he believes is “misleading wording” and demands a Twitter exception for himself, namely, “In case of doubt, for the accused …”

So no, where are we going? After all, ruthlessness is part of Twitter’s recipe for success, and Christian Lindner knows a) very well and b) how to use it.

So: no indulgence. What for? For the fact that in the parting words for Linda Teuteberg, who, at his request, had to prematurely step down from the office of FDP general secretary, he pointed out that they “started the day together about 300 times”. He said that on the platform. One hand gestured, the other in his pocket. There was a moment of silence. Sit back a bit and then – naughty – the explanation. They mean the daily phone calls in the morning about the state of affairs in politics and ‘not what you think now’.

But what did we think? Oops, now he is gossiping and they shared a bed? Or: Help, where is the power button here?

If this assault of fornication was a prepared joke to get you started, good night, Mr. Lindner. And goodnight to all of you who have come in without being contradicted by being “not what you think now”. They had no idea of ​​the clumsy devaluation that lies in such a succinct Linda-Lindner mornings-together fantasy. Where was the solidarity please? Oh no, that’s right, it was FDP.

But maybe it was actually a “misleading phrase”, that can also happen to professional speakers, you remain human. And someone who is very busy cannot always have everything in mind, cannot always be aware of social debates.

But then, please: a credible apology, not to the Twitter complainers, but to the individual involved – as well as to the potentially troubled others in attendance. Since that has not happened, it remains to be said: the man who wants to make a small party bigger, does not know what he is talking about and how to deal with it. Viewed from this perspective, one could immediately wish that the announced “departure” is also a wake-up call in itself.