Marcelo defends the pandemic makes everyone’s commitment to the UN more urgent | UN

The President of the Republic calls again for everyone’s commitment to multilateralism and the UN, 75 years after its creation, arguing that this is becoming even more urgent with the covid-19 pandemic, which he considers as “one of the greatest global challenges that the United Nations and its Member States have faced since its inception”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa made the call in a message published on Monday on the website of the Presidency on the day of the high-level meeting which will be held by video conference to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations (UN), anniversary celebrated on 24 October.

There, he begins by recalling the first words of the preamble of the founding letter of the United Nations – “We, the peoples of the United Nations” – and argues that the values ​​expressed therein remain “relevant”: “Peace and security global organizations, the promotion of universal human rights and justice for all. “

“The particularly difficult circumstances caused by the covid-19 pandemic make it one of the greatest global challenges that the United Nations and its Member States have faced since its inception, committing to all before the values ​​of the Charter of United Nations ”, emphasizes Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Thus, defends the Head of State, “it is time to reflect and reaffirm the attachment of nations, also of Portugal, to multilateralism and to the United Nations,” he writes. Recalling the obligations assumed by Portugal, Marcelo ended by reiterating “the hope for a better, more dignified and fairer world for all generations”.

“Together, 75 years later, we continue to build a better future, convinced that our multilateral, open and united vision is fully in line with the noble mission of the UN and its Charter,” he concludes.

The work of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a body made up of representatives of the 193 member states of that organization, began last week and the general debate will begin on Tuesday.

This time, due to the covid-19 pandemic, the session is conducted using video interventions, although any world leader has the right to appear in person to speak at the UN headquarters in New York.

During this 75th session, the Prime Minister, António Costa, will represent the Portuguese State. The general debate between heads of state and government will focus on “Making the UN Relevant for All: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibility for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies”.

At the opening of this annual meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres estimated that 2021 would be a “critical year” for the United Nations and warned against the risks of unilateralism in the struggle. against the covid-19 pandemic, calling for a new commitment to global cooperation, which also enables a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines.

On June 26, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa marked the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Charter also with a message published on the website of the Presidency of the Republic, in which he called for “dialogue, the search for common solutions , solidarity and mutual respect is a prerogative of international relations, in a world that leaves no one behind ”.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

In September of last year, when he addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the President of the Republic declared Portugal’s support “for all the priorities that the Secretary General António Guterres continued in his difficult, but lucid, dynamic and determined mandate ”at the head of this organization, started on January 1, 2017.

These priorities include “effective multilateralism, based on international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and its extension to the environment, climate change, the oceans,” he said, “as well as reform of the United Nations system “.

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, also represented Portugal at the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly, in 2016, and at the 73rd session, in 2018. In 2017, he belonged to the Prime Minister, António Costa, to represent the Portuguese State.

continue reading