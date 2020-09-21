CDU politicians on daily life in the corona crisis: Merz warns against getting used to ‘life without work’

CDU politician and candidate for party chairman Friedrich Merz is concerned about the work ethic in the country given the months-long short-time work that many Germans have had in the corona crisis. “We have to be a little careful that we don’t all get used to the fact that we can live without work,” Merz said on Sunday evening at “Bild live”. “We have to get back to work.”

Merz also criticized the extension of the short-term compensation until the end of 2021. “I am not a secret that I am skeptical that this very long extension of the short-term compensation is the right solution,” he said.

It is to be feared that workers will not be found where they are urgently needed, as they are tied to the companies for which they receive short-time working benefits.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) responded sharply to Merz’s statements. “This man has no idea economically or is socially cynical – or both,” he wrote on Twitter. “With short-time working, we secure millions of jobs in the Corona crisis and stabilize general economic demand.”

Leftist Bundestag member Fabio De Masi responded to Merz’s statement on Twitter with the simple phrase: “He doesn’t notice anything anymore.”

Merz also commented on the situation in schools on “Bild”. “Too many teachers stay at home,” he said, suggesting that he believed teachers were staying at home because of non-serious illnesses. He argues for the course of the Minister of Education in Schleswig-Holstein Karin Prien (CDU), who very strictly ensures that teachers who are not seriously ill come to school. “We need the school system – it has to work, even in times of corona,” Merz continued. (Teaspoon)