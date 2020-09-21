ByteDance Says Controls New TikTok Global and Launches Public Offer | Social networks

The company ByteDance, owner of the TikTok app, assured on Monday that it would continue to control TikTok Global – the new US-based company created by an agreement with North American multinationals Oracle and Walmart to be able to continue operating in the country – and that it will become its subsidiary, even though the two North American companies have claimed that it was they and the American investors who held the majority of the investment. ByteDance also announced that it will launch a public offering of shares, with the aim of improving “the corporate structure and transparency”.

According to the note released on Monday, TikTok Global will hold a round before the Initial Public Offering (IPO), which will leave the Chinese company with an 80% stake in the new company.

The TikTok app was set to be banned from app stores in the United States of America from September 20, but the ban was postponed to September 27, after a tentative deal was announced with Oracle on Sunday ( for technology partner) and Walmart (for the commercial side).

The problem was an imposition by the Trump administration, which feared the “malicious collection of personal data of US citizens by China,” in the words of US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

To get around the concerns of US President Donald Trump, a new company had to be created: TikTok Global, with a board of directors made up of four (out of five) American members and on the condition that the security department would be headed by one person. authorized by the government. TikTok Global’s board will include Bytedance founder Zhang Yiming and North American company Walmart chairman Doug McMillon. In addition to being responsible for providing TikTok services to users in the United States, TikTok Global will also do so with “the majority of users in the rest of the world”.

US President Donald Trump has given the deal a “green light”. On Saturday, he said it was a “fantastic” agreement in principle, that “it would no longer be tied to China”, that “it will be totally safe, this is part of the deal”: “I gave my approval to the deal. If so, that’s great. If that doesn’t materialize, so will it. “

This new company is expected to hire at least 25,000 people. Early reports indicated that he would contribute another five billion dollars (about 4.2 billion euros) to a fund dedicated to the education of Americans. “It was their contribution that I asked for,” Trump said – but ByteDance clarified that the amount is unrelated to the deal reached and is based on tax estimates that the company will have to pay in the years to come.

Oracle (a multinational computer technology company) is now responsible for all information intended for American users and for the protection of computer systems to ensure compliance with national security requirements imposed by the Trump administration. Walmart (a multinational retailer) will provide digital commerce platforms and other business services to TikTok. The deal also provides that the two companies can buy up to 20% of TikTok. Oracle will have secure access to the source code of the TikTok application for “security” reasons, although the deal does not include the transfer of algorithms or other technologies, according to the note released on Monday.

TikTok has been accused of threatening US national security, with the Trump administration claiming that US user data collected by TikTok could be shared with the Chinese government; the company guaranteed that this would never happen.

The company responsible for the application condemned the US decision to ban its transfer to application stores from Sunday in the United States on Friday and declared that it had provided all guarantees for user safety. “The president is giving until November 12 to resolve the national security concerns posed by TikTok. The bans could be lifted depending on the circumstances, ”the US Department of Commerce said the same day.

TikTok is a video app used primarily by teenagers and has around 100 million users in the United States and almost one billion worldwide, including Portugal. ByteDance had been negotiating for some time to transfer its activities in the United States to an American group. The technology company Oracle won the application race, ahead of other companies like Microsoft and Twitter. with Lusa

