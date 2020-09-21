Violent criticism of Lindner after Herrenwitz: FDP boss apologizes – politically

FDP leader Christian Lindner has regretted a comment to previous Secretary General Linda Teuteberg, who many believe was sexist. He only wanted to loosen the situation at the federal party conference in Berlin, Lindner said on Monday in the RTL / ntv “early start”. “I’m very sorry.”

The comment was made in free speech, Lindner emphasized. It was then picked up and misunderstood – “an unsuccessful formulation that has led to all kinds of speculation.” If Teuteberg or others feel “complained” about this, he apologizes.

As part of Teuteberg’s departure, Lindner said in his speech on Saturday, “I like to think about it, Linda, that in the last 15 months we’ve started the day about 300 times, about 300 times together. In response to the laughter in the room, he continued, “I’m talking about our daily morning phone call about the political situation. Not what you think now. ”

He didn’t want to joke to a woman, Lindner said now. That was not his intention. But he likes to keep his speeches free and you can’t ‘tap’ every utterance in advance.

A video from a 2017 speech reveals that such sexist formulations are certainly part of Lindner’s repertoire, with Lindner making a similar joke. At the time at the expense of another woman.

“I woke up this morning with Claudia Roth.” After this sentence, Lindner took a break from art. This was followed by laughter and murmurs in the audience. So excuse me. I said with her and not next to her, ”Lindner said, visibly amused by his joke. “She had an interview on Deutschlandfunk today.”

The video was posted on Twitter by journalist Lorenz Meyer. He wrote to Lindner, “Just admit telling sexist jokes to amuse your FDP audience.”

As early as the weekend, Lindner asked for pampering on Twitter and spoke of misleading wording. “I beg your patience: the mention of the morning conference with the Secretary General was no joke – the occasional laughter irritated me,” he wrote. So it was just a misleading expression. Once on Twitter, when in doubt, please for the accused. “

After Lindner’s statement, a debate about sexism in politics arose on Twitter. “Is that terrible?” Wrote the green politician Renate Künast. Anna Peters, federal spokeswoman for the Green Youth, accused Lindner of “chauvinism par excellence”. The CDU member Matthias Hauer wrote, referring to the motto of the FDP party congress: “#MissionAltherrenwitz instead of #Mission Aufbruch.”

Women too often have to put up with such comments at work, in clubs or parties, said author Katharina Nocun. “Immoral jokes about women are often subtle demonstrations of power. The sexual level devalues ​​the competence of the other. Some Twitter users agreed, describing examples from their own lives. Men would never hear such statements, that was the problem.

That in any case the sensitivity in society has changed and that sexist behavior is more quickly publicly criticized, is now apparent from the example of the FDP boss. He probably would rather not have said the joke now. Or as Green Bundestag member Konstantin von Notz put it on Twitter, referring to Lindner’s rejection of a Jamaica coalition: “Better not to joke than to joke unjustly.” (With dpa)