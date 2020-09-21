TV duel between Biden and Trump: it’s not important what is said – but how – politically

Party conventions are over, candidates are touring the country, donations are flowing. But the main event of the US presidential campaign is yet to come – the first TV debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Now it’s fueled by the bitter dispute over the appointment of a new judge to the constitutional court following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It is the night of the direct comparison, face to face, no evasion is possible, the nation is watching, all the major television companies broadcast the duel live in prime time.

Next Tuesday, September 29, it will take place in Cleveland, Ohio for 90 minutes, divided into six themed areas. Chris Wallace, moderated by FoxNews, asks the questions, each of which has two minutes to answer. Then they can respond to each other. Showdown.

During an election campaign a few days ago, Trump, accompanied by the scornful cheers from his supporters, speculated that his opponent would likely be injected fit to survive the encounter.

America invented television duels, turned it into an art form and turned it into a spectacle. Its importance can hardly be overestimated. Hairstyle, attitude, rhetoric or body language: everything is planned, nothing is left to chance. Whether it is clothing, facial expressions, gestures or spontaneity: every detail of the opponent is analyzed and examined for weaknesses. Who can hit, land a punchline, make the other nervous?

The speech duels are preceded by lengthy negotiations. Even now there were arguments for weeks. The standing desk may not be left during the 90 minutes. Notes may not be brought along, but taken. The temperature in the room is fixed.

Trump and Biden must abide by three ground rules. First, appearance is more important than content. Most voters know what the candidates have to say. Their slogans have been heard often enough. The details of the party programs are not interesting. They are not clever statements that linger in the minds of the public, but quick replicas, an appropriate metaphor. Style notes define victory and defeat. It’s about balance – aggressive, but also presidential, concrete, but not small, sensitive, but not pathetic.

The spin in the media is the most important

Second, the media perception of the duels is more important than the public perception. Studies show that many viewers don’t know who was better at night. Surveys taken immediately afterwards often differ significantly from those taken a day later.

The explanation for this is simple: if the commentators of the preferred broadcaster or the editorial in their own newspaper conclude that candidate x won, then many media users agree with this assessment, although their initial impression was different. Therefore, the followers are active on social networks. The show is mercilessly commented on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram while it is running. Ultimately, the spin decides – claiming victory is part of winning.

Third, it’s not just the better one that wins, but the one that was better than you expected. In this regard, Biden has a slight advantage as he is considered the weaker one. The Trump camp will likely try to change these expectations in the coming days. Failing this, Biden could, to put it somewhat paradoxically, have enough stalemate to win. The tension rises.