Suspected of sending a ricin package to the US president – Observer

A woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sending a package containing ricin to the US president as she tried to enter the United States from Canada, media reported.

The woman was in possession of a gun and was detained by U.S. authorities, according to the Associated Press news agency and a security service source quoted on CNN television.

On Saturday, it was reported that a package containing ricin intended for Donald Trump was intercepted earlier this week by White House security services. The package addressed to the White House would have originated in Canada, according to Canadian police.

This is not the first time that ricin has been sent to the White House. A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration containing the substance ricin is derived from. In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending correspondence from Ricin to then-President Barack Obama and other White House officials.

Plant ricin is one of the most potent toxins known and is extracted from castor oil. If ingested, it can cause nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding, followed by liver, splenic and kidney failure, and death from collapsed circulatory system.