Lebanese appointed Prime Minister calls for “cooperation” to form a government – Observer

Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib on Monday launched an appeal to political forces to facilitate the formation of a new government, initially scheduled to be formed last week.

Lebanese political parties pledged at the beginning of September to form a “mission” government composed of “competent” and “independent” ministers within two weeks to get the country out of the economic crisis, according to the announcement of French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Beirut.

But the process is at an impasse due to differences in the distribution of ministerial portfolios. The main obstacle comes from the Shiite movement Hezbollah, the “heavyweight” of Lebanese politics, and its ally Amal, led by parliamentary president Nabih Berri, who claims the finance portfolio. “The evils of the Lebanese (…) require the cooperation of all parties to facilitate the formation of a mission government with a specific program that these forces are committed to supporting,” Adib said in a statement. The Prime Minister-designate called on all political forces to “work without delay for the success of the French initiative, which opens the way to the rescue of Lebanon and stops the accelerated deterioration” of the general situation.

Lebanon has been experiencing for a year one of the worst economic, social and political crises in its history, marked by the fall of its currency, hyperinflation and large-scale impoverishment of the population. The crisis was amplified by the Covid-19 pandemic and the tragic explosion of August 4 in the port of Beirut, which catalyzed the mobilization of the international community. However, it requires reforms in exchange for support worth billions of euros.

“Any further delay will worsen the crisis,” Adib warned, adding: “I don’t believe anyone can be aware of having caused more pain to these people.” Adib assured that he will continue his efforts to form a new government, in cooperation with the head of state, Michel Aoun, but the Lebanese media have already predicted the possible resignation of the appointed prime minister due to the complications.