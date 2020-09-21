Lion’s share of stimulus package goes to NHS, housing and social policies | European Union

The government plans to use almost a quarter of the 12.9 billion euros in grants to be received from the European Union (EU) in response to social vulnerabilities, i.e. the national health service ( SNS), housing and social policies. The executive began on Monday to reveal to the parties the general lines of the recovery and resilience plan, after presenting a document which specifies how much it wishes to allocate to each block of policies, funds that it will receive in full. Responding to vulnerabilities (included in the resilience pillar) consumes 3,200 million euros, the lion’s share of the grant package.

According to the document, to which the PUBLIC had access, the Recovery and Resilience Plan is divided into three main axes: resilience measures; those of the climate transition; and the digital transition. For the first axis, 7200 million euros, for the second 2700 million euros and for the third 3000 million euros. This is the first time that the government has assumed how it wants to distribute the 12.9 billion euros that Portugal will receive until 2026.

In the same document, it is possible to understand, within each axis, the type of policies that will benefit from these funds which, being grants, will not have to be returned – unlike loans (another package of 15, 7 billion euros intended for deep reforms but which imply an increase in the public debt and which, for this reason, the executive prefers to keep in the background).

And it is in the allocation of funds by political bloc that it is possible to see where the largest share of expenditure is going. In response to social vulnerabilities, the government wants to use 3,200 million euros, almost a quarter of the total amount of subsidies. Measures to increase productive potential receive 2,500 million euros and those which serve to increase competitiveness and territorial cohesion are entitled to 1,500 million euros.

The digital transition – the second axis to receive more funds, for a total of 3000 million euros – will have 1800 million euros for the public administration, 700 million euros for the digital school and 500 million euros for the 4.0 program which is used to help companies adapt to the digital world.

Finally, the climate transition axis, which will receive 2,700 million euros in subsidies from the recovery and resilience plan, broken down as follows: 975 million euros for sustainable mobility; 925 million euros for decarbonization and the circular economy; and 800 million euros for energy efficiency and renewable energies.

The government is now detailing how it wants to use the 12.9 billion euros it will receive in the form of grants, but this is only part of the nearly 58 billion euros to which Portugal will be entitled to the over the next decade thanks to a set of financial instruments that they will allocate an average value of around 6,000 million euros per year – a milestone that the head of government has already seen as a challenge since, in the best years, Portugal managed to execute 3000 million euros.

This means that there is a set of projects – even with high visibility, such as the construction of hospitals – which is not part of the recovery and resilience plan because it was already planned before and with funding allocated via another instrument. But there are others, such as equipment for hospitals, which will be included in this plan, which has a very specific objective: to respond to the social, energy and digital vulnerabilities that have arisen with the health crisis.

Where is the lion’s share of the plan going?

The recovery and resilience plan will have a first version that the government intends to present on October 14. The next day, this draft is sent to Brussels, with Portugal being forced to close the plan by April 2021, by which time it must have a fully completed plan.

For now, the government wants to reach a broad political consensus that will guarantee the execution of all funds in the next decade, without interruption and in order not to waste community funds. This week will be particularly intense in contacts for understanding. Today and Tuesday Costa meets with the parties and also the Economic and Social Council – where the bosses and unions are located – and on Wednesday he goes to parliament to discuss the plan.

For now, the details of the measures are not yet closed, but it is already possible to have an idea of ​​the policies that will be included in the recovery and resilience plan, which serves as a response to the pandemic crisis and in which , therefore, not everything fits, as evidenced by the Chief Executive last week when he received from Costa Silva the Strategic Vision for the relaunch of Portugal until 2030.

Thus, within the axis of resilience, it is in the block of response to social vulnerabilities that the bet that consumes the most resources. And what is suitable here? For now, the government is only saying that they will be here: the National Integrated Continuing Care Network and the National Palliative Care Network; hospital equipment; Primary health care; restructuring of the social housing stock; a new generation of equipment and social responses; and integrated programs to eliminate pockets of poverty in metropolitan areas. In other words, SNS, housing and social responses.

