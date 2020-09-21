Lisbon LGBTI + Pride March Launches New Campaign to Help Those Most Afflicted | Human rights

The Lisbon LGBTI + Pride March (MOL) is leading, this Monday and until next Sunday, a fundraising campaign for the LGBTI + support network by depositing it in a bank account.

This is not the first time that the MOB has used this modality, which requires authorization from the Ministry of the Interior. He already did it between August 24 and 30. At that time, directly (IBAN PT50 0036 0063 9910 0084 3818 1) and by MB Way (96789 29 24), she raised 605 euros.

The “We continue to Marchar” initiative began at the height of the pandemic. The organization took the 5,000 euros it had available to make the march and outlined a strategy to help those most affected. In practice, a tranche is used by the support network, formed by a grant of volunteers, to respond to emergencies, which includes the purchase of food, transport tickets, medicines, hygiene products and to support income of LGBTI + people. . Another served to strengthen other movements (network of Roma organizations, network of migrant organizations, network of sex workers, network of trans, non-binary, intersex people).

A campaign on the chuffed.org crowdfunding platform is underway. By making a small contribution, donors will be able to get public thanks, watch queer shorts, participate in queer gatherings and conversations about sex education or self-care and self-soothing. If they are teenagers, they can have conversations with LGBTI + people and get their questions answered. It is a symbolic thank you, which only takes place online. In this way, 373 euros were collected.

According to Hélder Bertolo, president of Opus Gay, one of the many entities that are part of the MOB organization, more than half a hundred people have been helped. As the budget ends, requests continue to arrive and the relevant services do not respond immediately, they have decided to launch this new campaign. To the extent that it allows the issuance of receipts for tax-deductible donations, this method is more attractive.

It does not draw a unique profile. “Most of them are young adults. They have stopped working or are international students without a scholarship. They work at night [nos estabelecimento de diversão nocturna] or as receptionists in hotels. They are sex workers in an irregular situation. There is everything, ”he summarizes. “They are not necessarily people with more marginal professions. We have one person who is a freelance computer engineer. The stigma, which already existed, worsened. If it was difficult for a trans person to find work, it is even more so. With the end of the network of trans, non-binary and intersex people, we have received more people from this group. “

Because of covid-19, across the country we have witnessed the transformation of markets and other LGBTI + events. Pride Madeira, for example, was until Sunday with a campaign that challenged LGBTI + people and their allies to send photos. These images are expected to be posted to Facebook and Instagram on October 3, forming an online LGBTIQ + pride march.

