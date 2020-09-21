US Supreme Court: Trump wants to reveal nomination for Ginsburg successor at end of week – politics

US President Donald Trump plans to announce by the end of the week who he will nominate to succeed the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court. Trump told the US broadcaster “Fox News.”

Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. She was one of the four remaining left-wing liberals in the college of judges. Trump called her successor arrangement an “outright obligation.” So he will make a choice “very soon”, which will “most likely” be a woman. (AFP)