Poland, Lithuania and Romania sign open letter asking for further EU help to Belarus | Belarus

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania and Romania have written an open letter to the remaining EU leaders to call for greater EU economic support for Belarus.

Among the proposals in the letter, to which Reuters has had access, is the adoption of a trade agreement between Minsk and Brussels, a regime that allows Belarusians to enter the EU without needing to present a visa, a helps to “diversify the sector Belarusian Energy Program”, a financial aid program and support for a future candidacy of Belarus to the World Trade Organization.

The three countries justify these measures by the need for the EU to help the Belarusian people “to build a democratic path, through democratically elected leaders, a free civil society, a market economy and the rule of law”.

Last week, Poland, which along with Lithuania demanded an active response from Brussels to the crisis in Belarus, argued that the EU should provide at least € 1 billion in financial aid to Minsk, after Russia. announced a $ 1.5 billion loan to the plan.

This aid, according to the signatories, should only be applied after “new democratic elections” supervised by independent international observers, a scenario which was rejected by Aleksander Lukashenko, president of the country for 26 years, who faces the biggest challenge never launched to his regime, and who declared himself winner of the presidential elections (August 9) considered fraudulent by the opposition and the EU.

The open letter signed by Warsaw, Vilnius and Bucharest comes on the same day that EU foreign ministers meet again to discuss a response to the regime’s crackdown on protesters who have demanded new elections for six consecutive weeks and get out of Lukashenko’s power.

During the morning, opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanouskaia met EU ministers in Brussels and reiterated the importance of sanctions imposed on regime figures.

“EU leaders have reasons not to impose sanctions, but I asked them to be more courageous,” Tikhanouskaia said after the meeting, as quoted by Reuters. “Sanctions are important in our struggle because they are part of the pressure that can force the so-called authorities to enter into a dialogue with the Coordination Council [órgão que reúne a oposição], justified the leader of the opposition, exiled in Lithuania.

We met Sviatlana #Tsikhanouskaya before #FAC.

The EU has no hidden agenda. The Belarusian people should be able to choose their president freely, without persecution or repression. Only an inclusive national dialogue can lead to a peaceful and lasting solution #Belarus

– Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 21, 2020

“The EU has no hidden agenda. The Belarusian people must be able to choose their president freely, without persecution or repression. Only an inclusive national dialogue can lead to a peaceful and lasting solution in Belarus ”, declared the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, after the meeting under the name of Svetlana Tikhanouskaia.

In August, European leaders pledged to impose sanctions on the regime figures responsible for the violence and electoral fraud. However, as the sanctions require unanimity, the response from Brussels is deadlocked, after Cyprus threatened to veto any response, unless sanctions are also applied to Turkey for the conflict in the Mediterranean. .

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius hopes other member states “will not keep the EU in limbo and take it hostage”.

On Monday, the Belarusian government announced that 442 people had been detained in the country on Sunday, including 266 in Minsk, where tens of thousands of people demonstrated for the sixth consecutive Sunday. On Saturday, more than 390 women were arrested during a march in the Belarusian capital.

