“Now they lock us up”: 850,000 people in Madrid are only allowed to leave their neighborhood to a limited extent – politically

Due to the exploding new corona infections in Madrid, a number of areas of the Spanish capital have been cordoned off since Monday. About 850,000 people in mostly poorer neighborhoods in the south of Madrid and in the southern suburbs are no longer allowed to leave their neighborhood.

Exceptions only apply to the way of working, to the doctor or to take children to school. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expressed concern, calling the situation in Spain likely “out of control”.

The new corona restrictions in Madrid apply for two weeks. Authorities have asked people in affected neighborhoods to stay home most of the time – even if there is no strict curfew, like in Spain in the spring, and people can move freely in their neighborhoods. However, no one is allowed to enter the neighborhood from outside. The police started checks.

Parks are closed within the neighborhoods. Shops, bars and restaurants may remain open, but the number of customers and guests must be halved. The meeting limit has been lowered from ten to six people across the region.

With the measures mainly affecting densely populated and low-income neighborhoods in the south of Madrid, protests had already broken out in some of the affected neighborhoods on Sunday. People held up posters that said “No to social class curfews” and “They’re destroying our neighborhoods and now locking us up.”

31-year-old nurse Bethania Pérez said during a demonstration in view of the authorities: “They laugh at us: we can go to work in other neighborhoods that are not closed despite the risk of infection, and we can also enter each other. . “

Some of the now-closed neighborhoods in the south of the metropolis had recently reported more than 1,000 corona cases per 100,000 residents – that’s about five times the national average. However, the number of cases in other parts of Madrid is also extremely high.

Complete lockdown should be avoided

The authorities want to avoid a complete lockdown like in the spring with devastating consequences for the already ailing Spanish economy. The rating agency S&P lowered its outlook for Spain from stable to negative on Friday.

Madrid’s conservative regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who came under massive criticism for her crisis management, wanted to hold a crisis meeting with Socialists’ Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the afternoon. The many corona cases in Madrid bother the central government as the capital is also a major transport hub. It is feared that a second corona wave could spread from Madrid to all of Spain.

With more than 600,000 infections and more than 30,000 deaths, Spain is one of the countries most affected by the corona pandemic in Europe. In the spring the situation got so out of hand that the intensive care places in the hospitals were no longer sufficient and, for example, an ice rink had to be used in Madrid to cool the many corona deaths.

Federal Health Minister Spahn said of the current Corona situation in the Iberian Peninsula that there is a “dynamic that has probably faded, for example in Spain, and is therefore no longer under control”. On Deutschlandfunk he also referred to the rapidly increasing number of cases in neighboring countries such as France and Austria, which have a “direct influence” on developments in Germany. (AFP)