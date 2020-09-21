More than 200 refugees on the Greek island of Lesvos infected with Covid-19 – Observe

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

More than 200 refugees transferred to the new camp on the island of Lesvos are infected with Covid-19, the Greek government spokesman announced on Monday.

Stelios Petsas said that out of the 7,064 people who entered the new camp at Kara Tepe, Lesbos, 243 are infected with Covid-19, after medical examinations and tests. The average age of the group of infected refugees is around 24 and most are asymptomatic, the spokesperson said. The approximately 160 police and administrative staff at the new camp were also tested, but did not contract the disease. Petsas said positive cases among asylum seekers would add to Greece’s official figures.

More than 12,000 asylum-seeking refugees are homeless after the recent fires that destroyed the facilities at Moria camp. According to Greek authorities, the fire was caused by “a small group of Afghans” revolted against the containment measures imposed in the Moria camp after the detection of positive cases of Covid-19. Nationally, Greece is facing an increase in the number of SARS CoV-2 cases with around 300 daily cases in the past few days. The number of deaths has also increased.

Greece, with 11 million inhabitants, has a total of 15,000 positive cases and 338 deaths from Covid-19.