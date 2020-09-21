The German F1 Grand Prix will have 20,000 spectators at the Nürburgring – Observe

The Formula 1 German Grand Prix, on October 11, could take place in front of 20,000 spectators, in compliance with health rules against Covid-19, local authorities announced on Monday.

The 11th of 17 races of the 2020 F1 season will take place at the Nürburgring, a circuit which receives a Grand Prix for the first time since the 2013 season and which ended at the time with the victory of German Sebastian Vettel , with Red Bull.

This authorization is part of the rules established at regional level in the field of sporting events, which admit the possibility that a site can accommodate up to 20% of its capacity if the infrastructure allows the maintenance of barriers and in the absence of ‘infections.

The organizers of the German GP have put in place a strict health procedure, tickets will therefore only be available in electronic format, will be personalized and their purchase will be prohibited to residents of risk areas.

The stands on the Nürburgring circuit have been fitted with barriers and the consumption of alcohol will be strictly prohibited.

The sale of tickets, which will begin on Tuesday, will also be done in stages in order to “be able to react, at any time, in the event of a significant increase in infections”, specified the official of the German canton of Ahrweiler.

Compliance with health rules will be strictly controlled and in the event of non-compliance with its execution, the health authorities reserve “the right to close the stands or even interrupt the entire event”, officials warned.

The German Grand Prix precedes the Portuguese Grand Prix on October 23 at the Algarve International Circuit.

Six-time world champion Briton Mercedes Lewis Hamilton leads the driver’s standings with 190 points, ahead of teammate Finn Valtteri Bottas with 135. Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is third at 110.