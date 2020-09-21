Austerity measures in the corona crisis: Lufthansa cuts even more jobs and shuts down aircraft – the economy

In the corona crisis, Lufthansa is shrinking even more than originally planned. Lufthansa has announced that it wants to drop all Airbus A380 wide-body aircraft and remove a total of 150 aircraft from their fleet.

The number of full-time positions that will be lost will also exceed the previously announced 22,000.

Passenger air travel has barely recovered from a corona pandemic that erupted six months ago. After a slight recovery in the summer, the number of bookings at Lufthansa has fallen again since September, as more travel warnings and quarantine requirements have been imposed with the growing number of infections in Europe.

Lufthansa and its subsidiaries Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Brussels Airlines had to be rescued from bankruptcy by € 9 billion in government aid from Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium. (with agencies)