Cyprus blocks Belarusian sanctions: the EU suffers from the veto of individual members – politics

During a meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya on Monday, EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell said he was “truly impressed by the courage and perseverance” of the Belarusians and especially the women who have been demonstrate against President Alexander Lukashenko’s electoral fraud. Conversely, the Belarusians who are trying to maintain the protest today are unlikely to be impressed by the European Union. Because the community gives a weak picture when it comes to whether sanctions should be imposed on supporters of the Belarusian regime.

It was always clear that after the election fraud in August, the EU would not support the protest movement with the same amount of energy as in Ukraine. It is therefore all the more urgent that the community at least impose sanctions on those individuals in the Lukashenko area responsible for electoral manipulation and violence against protesters.

But the EU cannot even cope with this task. The government of EU member Cyprus is blocking sanctions against Belarus because it wants to force the community to crack down on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. If Belarusian lawbreakers’ accounts are frozen, it is argued in Nicosia, then, if you will, further penalties should be imposed on those involved in the controversial Turkish natural gas resources near Cyprus.

Cyprus is making a brutal attempt at blackmail

Such a link between the unsustainable conditions in Belarus and the gas conflict in the Eastern Mediterranean cannot be substantiated. When Nicosia insists on such a joint, it is quite a gross attempt at blackmail. In addition, Ursula von der Leyen may feel confirmed. The head of the commission has just called for the abolition of the unanimity rule on sanctions. Such a step would be too late. If the EU is to be seen as a geopolitical actor in its immediate vicinity, it must end the right of veto of individual member states.