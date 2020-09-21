Algerian President accuses Reporters Without Borders of trying to destabilize the country – Observer

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune accused the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF), which launched a campaign of solidarity with its jailed correspondent Khaled Drareni, of wanting to “destabilize” Algeria.

Tebboune accused RSF and other non-governmental organizations of wanting to “undermine the stability of the country” in the service of international governments. “The States are not attacking us head-on, but entrust this mission to non-governmental organizations”, accused the Algerian president, questioned on the fate of journalist Khaled Drareni, founder of the online media Casbah Tribune and correspondent in Algeria on the channel French television channel TV5 Monde, in addition to being a member of RSF.

Drareni, 40, who has become a symbol of the struggle for press freedom in Algeria, was sentenced on September 15 to two years in prison for “inciting unarmed rebellion” and for “undermining national unity” , in a sentence that sparked international outrage.

Targeting Robert Ménard, former secretary general of RSF who left the organization in 2008, Tebboune said that while RSF had “respectable journalists” it was “inadmissible to have chosen the son of a settler who is still seeking to teach. . to Algerians ”.

“Hence the importance of investigating the founders of these organizations, as well as the modalities of their funding,” said the Algerian president, referring to Ménard, who is now mayor of the French city of Béziers, supported by The National Front. Tebboune also said that “no one is arrested (in Algeria) for an article he wrote”, while acknowledging that his government prohibits “insults and attacks on matters relating to state security” .

For the Algerian president, Khaled Drareni was sentenced for having been “involved in an affair unrelated to the press”, alluding to his participation in RSF activities. Arrested since March 29, Khaled Drareni was sentenced after covering media coverage of a student demonstration in Algiers on March 7, organized by Hirak, a peaceful protest movement born in February 2019, which requires a profound change in the un system in place since the country’s independence in 1962. Drareni was also accused of having criticized on the social network Facebook “the corruption and money” of the political system, according to RSF.

Algerian Minister of Communication Ammar Belhimer accuses the journalist of having worked without a professional license and of being paid by foreign embassies. “The continued detention is proof of the regime’s confinement in a logic of absurd, unfair and violent repression”, denounced the secretary general of RSF, Christophe Deloire, after the journalist’s conviction.

Algeria occupies 146th place (out of 180) in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index, in the “ ranking ” established by RSF.