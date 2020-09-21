Austerity measures in the corona crisis: Lufthansa cancels even more jobs and planes – the economy

Lufthansa is saving even more in the corona crisis than originally planned. At least 150 aircraft from the fleet of 760 jets will no longer take off, the company announced on Monday. The number of full-time positions that will be lost will also exceed the previously announced 22,000.

So far, Lufthansa has planned to reduce the group’s fleet by 100 aircraft in the medium term. In the current year, due to ongoing travel restrictions, only flights between 20 and 30 percent of the pre-crisis level are expected. Lufthansa originally wanted to have half of its aircraft in the air again by the end of the year.

Among other things, the group now removes the A380 super jumbos for a long time, if it cannot return them to the Airbus manufacturer. The other A340-600 nozzles will remain permanently on the ground or will be taken out of service. As a result, depreciation of € 1.1 billion will occur in the current quarter.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The corona crisis hit Europe’s largest airline, like all other airlines, hard in the spring. Air traffic has now almost stopped and intercontinental traffic has so far returned only to a very small extent. The Lufthansa, Eurowings, Switzerland, Austria and Brussels group brands currently suffer from complex entry restrictions from various nation states. Only cargo flights bring money to the box office.

Only massive state support from four home countries totaling nine billion euros prevented the collapse of the highly indebted MDax group. However, the company loses € 500 million in liquid funds each month during a break in Corona. This number is expected to fall to € 400 million by winter, including the above-mentioned leased office space.

According to the latest figures, the company still had approximately 128,000 out of 138,000 employees worldwide at the turn of the year. Employees abroad have left Lufthansa, while in Germany there is still no agreement with trade unions for large groups of employees. (DPA)