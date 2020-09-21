is it the airline’s lifeline? Environmentalists disagree – Observer

Air travel can be more than just getting from point A to point B and it is precisely this idea that gives oxygen to several airlines around the world. More and more carriers are organizing what are now called “flights to nowhere”.

The etiquette might sound confusing, but in fact it’s all pretty straightforward: the strict global restrictions affecting (and choking off) the commercial aviation industry limit the movement of people between destinations so that in these new journeys, the main objective is the route and not the city “X” or “Y”. What matters here is the ride, the view, the experience and the excitement of the flight.

CNN claims Australian giant Qantas is one of the airlines betting on this format and so successful has been that the first such flight they are running (and which already occurs on October 10) has sold less 10 minutes. “This is probably the fastest flight we have sold in Qantas history,” airline CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.

“People clearly lack the experience of flying. If the request is justified, we will certainly do more of these scenic flights, ”he explained. The route in question will last seven hours and will cover parts of Queensland, the Gold Coast, New South Wales and other remote parts of the Australian countryside. The idea is to fly over famous attractions such as Sydney Harbor and the Great Barrier Reef, Uluru and Bondi Beach. Insider also says that this experience includes the promise of special onboard entertainment – a celebrity acting as a hostess, for example – and that the prices were around 485 and 2,230 euros before they ran out (sold 134 tickets still using the “Business Class”, “Premium Economy” and “Economy” divisions.

Across Asia, where most borders remain closed and with the tourism sector severely hampered, the option of such “aimless flights” is also successful. One of the first companies to bet on this pattern was Taiwanese EVA Air, which flew non-stop on August 8 in an Airbus 330 Dream all decorated in honor of the animated figure Hello Kitty.

In another latitude, the Japanese company All Nipon Airways (ANA) also operated a short scenic flight to Japan in August, intended to replicate “a resort experience in Hawaii,” the company said. On board were followed by about 300 passengers who, for an hour and a half, took a walk in the air.

Most recently, on September 19, the Korea Tourism Organization aligned with this trend and organized a similar flight to Taipei. 120 Taiwanese tourists were offered this scenic trip which was mainly dedicated to showing the potential (from the sky, of course) of the South Korean island of Jeju. The clear tourism marketing and promotion maneuver included an onboard question-and-answer contest and even a showcase of typical Korean cuisine.

The giant Singapore Airlines, indicates the local newspaper Straits Times, will also consider operations of this type from October as part of a package of initiatives that will allow it to continue to engage its customers and travelers.

As much as this type of travel is seen as an asset in tough times when airlines bow, environmentalists seem to be in a reverse cycle. The American ABC reports that several activists are already denouncing these “flights without destination”.

Mark Carter of Flight Free Australia – a group that asks people to pledge not to fly for an entire year in order to reduce CO2 emissions – told this television that “our house is on fire” and that the impact of these types of flights contributes to the destruction of “the Great Barrier Reef that they will see from their windows”.

The fragile reef that serves as an example is strongly affected not only by the rise in water temperature, but also by the terrible fire season that recently hit Australia. Although aviation accounts for only about 2% of global emissions, this share has grown rapidly. A long-distance trip from New York to Paris, for example, emits approximately the same carbon per person that the average European uses to heat their home for an entire year (European Commission data).

Qantas has previously announced it will offset emissions from the sightseeing flight, but even so, environmentalists say it is doing nothing to prevent actual carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere. Anna Hughes, director of Flight Free UK, said “there is no substitute for leaving fossil fuels in the ground”. “The dangerous thing about offsetting is that it leads us to believe that we can fly carbon neutral,” she said. “The best way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is still the simplest: don’t emit them in the first place,” he added.