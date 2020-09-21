President of European Parliament says situation in Belarus “unacceptable” – Observer

The President of the European Parliament (EP) deemed the situation in Belarus “unacceptable” on Monday, after a meeting with the former candidate in opposition to the country’s presidential candidates, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

“The current situation is unacceptable,” Sassoli stressed, calling on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to release all detainees and to engage in dialogue with the Coordination Council – a representative body of the democratic opposition of which Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is a member – and representatives of the Belarusian people. The EP President also recalled that hundreds of Belarusians had been arrested, many of whom had been tortured. “For 45 days, people have been demonstrating in the streets to demand the right to choose the future of their country,” he said.

During his trip to Brussels, Tikhanovskaya took part in a debate with MEPs from the EP Foreign Affairs Committee on the situation in Belarus and met the European Union (EU) Foreign Ministers, with whom he claimed support for the Belarusian democratic movement. .

The presidential elections of August 9 gave the victory to Alexander Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, which is contested by the opposition and is not recognized by the EU. In the first three days of protests after the elections, 6,000 people were arrested. Then the number of arrests dropped, but in recent weeks it has risen again to 10,000 since the protests began. Police crackdown also killed six people and injured hundreds, according to the opposition.