Navalny says Novichok substance was found “in and on” his body – Observer

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny said on Monday that the Novichok substance had been found in his body as well as on his body and demanded that Moscow give him the clothes he was wearing, considered “vital proof”.

“Before I was allowed to be transported to Germany, they took off all my clothes and sent me completely naked. Since Novichok was found on my body and a method of contact infection is very likely, my clothes are very important physical evidence, ”Navalny wrote on his blog. “I demand that my clothes be carefully packed in a plastic bag and returned to me,” added the opponent, who is still recovering in a Berlin hospital.

Alexei Navalny felt unwell during a flight to Russia on August 20 and was initially admitted to a Siberian hospital before being transferred to Germany, where poisoning with Novichok, a nerve substance designed by Soviet experts and for military purposes. Moscow rejected this possibility, despite the conclusions to this effect from the German, French and Swedish laboratories. According to Navalny supporters, traces of Novichok were also found in a bottle of water collected from his hotel room in Siberia.

This Monday, Navalny also criticized the preliminary investigations carried out by the Russian transport police because of his hospitalization after the illness on the plane, without an official investigation having been opened. “It was like slipping into a supermarket and breaking a leg.” In another Instagram post, Navalny paid tribute to his wife Iulia who, during her three weeks in a induced coma, “came to talk, sing songs and put on music”.

“Now I know from experience that love heals us and carries us through life,” he added.