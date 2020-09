The next question becomes whether the pendulum will 2020 quietly move in the other direction if the

One of this week’s Sunday Splash! reports came from NFL Media, courtesy of NFL senior V.P. of officiating training and development Walt Anderson.

Anderson explained that officials entered the season with a focus on calling only “clear and obvious” fouls.

“When we were preparing, certainly going in, we had a theme of ‘clear and obvious’ and we wanted that to continue throughout the year,” Anderson told the league’s in-house TV/digital conglomerate. “We had to address clear and obvious. You can’t miss clear and obvious and it starts with that. Going forward we don’t want all of a sudden to start calling the ticky tack stuff. We want things that are clear.”

It’s good. It’s encouraging. It’s something that many have wanted the league to do for years.

But it’s also troubling, in one specific way. Per multiple sources, the league didn’t tell its teams about the new focus on “clear and obvious” fouls before the season began.

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-watch-free-reddit-streams-online/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/hdgamesaints-vs-raiders-live-stream-reddit-free-online-game-nfl-2020-week-2/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/_saints-vs-raiders-live-free-stream-online-reddit-tv-channel/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/streamssaints-vs-raiders-live-streams-nfl-game-cbs-sports-on-monday-21st-september-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl_2020saints-vs-raiders-live-reddit-stream-free-football-reddit-stream-on-hd-tv/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-free-game-nfl-week-2-hd-online-schedule/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-free-saints-vs-raiders-live-free-online-nfl-monday-night-football-2020/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-uk-tvsaints-vs-raiders-live-streams-online-tv-nfl-week-2/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/saints-vs-raiders-live-free-stream-nfl-reddit-online-football-game-today-night-2020/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-week-2saints-vs-raiders-live-reddit-free-stream-watch-online-tv-schedule-coverage-channel/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-watch-free-in-online-nfl-game-football-2020

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-streamssaints-vs-raiders-live-stream-watch-reddit-nfl-week-2-free-tv-channel

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl_tv-saints-vs-raiders-live-streams-2020-nfl-game-free-reddit-online-full-hd

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/reddit-saints-vs-raiders-live-free-stream-watch-nfl-football-online-free-on-4k-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-reddit-stream-monday-night-football-start-time-tv-info-full-game-schedule

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-nfl-week-2-free-football-game-online-tv-info

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-free-monday-night-football-2020-reddit-online

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-2020-nfl-game-online-free-4k-hd-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/reddit-saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-nfl-football-week-2-free-online

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/reddit-saints-vs-raiders-live-streams-nfl-2020-week-2-online-free-tv-channel

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-reddit-free-nfl-week-2-online-football-game

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-free-stream-reddit-free-online-nfl-2020

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/hd-tvsaints-vs-raiders-live-free-reddit-online-nfl-2020-streaming/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/reddit-saints-vs-raiders-live-stream-week-2-nfl-game-free-watch-online/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/saints-vs-raiders-live-streams-nfl-2020-game-online-free-hd-tv-coverage/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nflgameraiders-vs-saints-live-stream-2020-week-2-free-football-game-online-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/red-dit-raiders-vs-saints-live-stream-monday-night-football-2020-free-online-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/red-zone-raiders-vs-saints-live-streams-nfl-2020-game-online-free-hd-tv-info

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/reddit-raiders-vs-saints-live-stream-2020-nfl-week-2-free-watch-online

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/reddit-raiders-vs-saints-live-streams-nfl-2020-online-free-football-2

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/reddit-raiders-vs-saints-live-free-nfl-week-2-online-football-game/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/raiders-vs-saints-live-free-stream-reddit-free-nfl-2020-online-today-game/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/raiders-vs-saints-live-free-streams-reddit-2020-football-free-nfl/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/raiders-vs-saints-live-reddit-nfl-2020-online-week-2-free-football-game/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/raiders-vs-saints-live-reddit-stream-tv-coverage-nfl-today-game-online-free/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/free-tvraiders-vs-saints-live-reddit-streams-online-nfl-redzone-week-2-free-hd/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/2020tv-raiders-vs-saints-live-free-nfl-monday-night-football-game-online/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/red-zoneraiders-vs-saints-live-reddit-free-watch-live-stream-nfl-2020-online-free/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/foo-tballraiders-vs-saints-reddit-free-nfl-2020-live-online-on-streaming/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/tvraiders-vs-saints-free-live-nfl-football-reddit-4k-hd-stream-online-schedule-2020/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-nfl-week-2-watch-free-online-hd-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/watch-monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-free-reddit-nfl-game-online

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/free-hdreddit-monday-night-football-2020-live-streams-online-tv-coverage

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/monday-night-football-2020-live-reddit-watch-nfl-game-free-tv-coverage/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-reddit-online-nfl-redzone-week-2-free-hd/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl-hd-monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-free-reddit-football-game-online-tv/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/red-dit-monday-night-football-2020-free-nfl-live-online-on-streaming/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/red-zonemonday-night-football-2020-reddit-streams-free-nfl-week-2-online-today-game/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-free-nfl-game-reddit-online

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/n-f-lmonday-night-football-2020-live-stream-reddit-online-on-4k-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/monday-night-football-2020-live-free-stream-online-game-reddit-nfl-week-2

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-on-sunday-night-football-2020/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/red-ditmonday-night-football-2020-live-stream-free-tv-coverage-nfl-game-2020/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-free-nfl-2020-online-game/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/monday-night-football-2020-live-free-stream-free-online-nfl-tv-coverage/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/monday-night-football-2020-live-stream-watch-tonight-nfl-game-free/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/hdgame-nfl-streams-reddit-live-stream-tv-coverage-today-game-online-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-live-stream-2020-live-stream-reddit-week-2-football-free-hd-tv

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/hd-tvreddit-nfl-free-streams-watch-monday-night-football-game-live-online

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-2020-live-reddit-stream-online-live-watch-football-reddit-free

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-2020-live-free-live-stream-watch-week-2-football-online-reddit

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nflgame-nfl-2020-live-reddit-free-stream-free-football-online-today-game/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-2020-reddit-streams-free-to-watch-live-game-4k-hd-online/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-2020-reddit-stream-live-stream-2020-week-2-online-free-football/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-2020-live-stream-reddit-2020-week-2-free-watch-online-reddit-tv-channel/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-live-reddit-stream-2020-football-live-online-4k-hd/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/red-ditnfl-live-free-stream-monday-night-football-watch-now-on-hd/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl-live-reddit-free-stream-watch-online-free-on-4k-tv/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl-reddit-streams-free-live-football-2020-watch-free-online-hd-tv/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl-reddit-stream-online-football-game-watch-free-reddit-tv-schedule/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/hd-tvnfl-2020-live-free-reddit-monday-night-football-streams-online/

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-streams-reddit-online-football-game-on-tonight-nfl-2020

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-stream-reddit-nfl-football-free-tv-coverage-2020-watch-online

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/abcnfl-live-stream-2020-nfl-week-2-online-reddit-free-football-game

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-live-stream-__-free-football-online-watch-now-tv-game

https://www.nwsaalumni.net/event/nfl-live-stream-2020-nfl-week-2-online-reddit-game-free-tv

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/reddit-nfl-free-streams-nfl-2020-week-2-free-on-online/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-live-reddit-stream-online-free-tv-football-game-uhd/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-live-free-watch-the-big-football-match-on-todays-nfl/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-live-reddit-free-watch-on-4k-tv/

https://www.mynorthbaynow.com/advert/nfl-reddit-streams-online-free-football-game-tv-schedule/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl-reddit-stream-watch-free-monday-night-footabll-2020-online-game/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/redditnfl-2020-live-free-stream-football-game-tv-coverage/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/h-d-nfl-2020-live-reddit-free-football-game-online-watch-tv/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl-2020-reddit-streams-full-gme-online-gamepass/

https://newyorkirisharts.com/event/nfl-2020-reddit-stream-online-free-football-game-on-hd/