Costa celebrates 75 years of the UN with a message in favor of international law – Observer

The Prime Minister marked this Monday the 75th anniversary of the creation of the United Nations (UN) with a message in which he defends the principles of a world order based on international law and equality between sovereign states.

“75 years ago, the founding of the United Nations established a new world order based on international law, on equality between sovereign states, on the dignity of the human person. It was a victory of hope. Today, we must preserve and renew these achievements, supporting a strong UN, ”António Costa wrote in his personal account on the social network Twitter.

75 years ago, the founding of #UNO established a new world order, based on international law, equality between sovereign states and the dignity of the human person. It was a victory of hope. Today, we must preserve and renew these achievements, by supporting a strong @UN. # UN75

– António Costa (@antoniocostapm) September 21, 2020

The work of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a body made up of representatives of the 193 member states of that organization, began last week and the general debate will begin on Tuesday.

This time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the session is conducted using video interventions, although any world leader has the right to appear in person to speak at UN headquarters in New York.

During this 75th session, as in 2017, the Prime Minister, António Costa, will represent the Portuguese State. The general debate between heads of state and government will focus on “Making the United Nations Relevant for All: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibility for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable Societies”.

At the opening of this annual meeting, UN Secretary-General António Guterres estimated that 2021 would be a “critical year” for the United Nations and warned of the risks of unilateralism in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, calling for a new commitment for global cooperation, which also allows for a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines.