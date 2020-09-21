Dispute over sanctions in Belarus: now the bosses in the EU have to act – politically

Nikos Christodoulides ultimately remained tough. The Cypriot Foreign Minister disagreed to pave the way for sanctions against supporters of the Belarusian regime during a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday. Christodoulides insisted that the EU should deal not only with the actions of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, but also with the territorial claims of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Originally, the EU foreign ministers finally wanted to approve the sanctions against people from the Lukashenko area on Monday, which they had already spoken out in principle in the week after the manipulation in the presidential elections in August. But the Cypriot veto thwarted their plans.

EU heads of state or government, meeting Thursday for a two-day special summit, are now dealing with the dispute over Belarusian sanctions. The meeting in Brussels will focus on foreign policy issues. This includes the relationship with Turkey. This was temporarily particularly tense when Erdogan sent the research vessel “Oruc Reis” to investigate gas supplies in a controversial sea area claimed not only by EU members Cyprus and Greece, but also by Turkey.

Win points for Cypriot diplomacy

If the EU special summit at the end of this week deals with both the crackdown on the opposition movement in Belarus and the gas dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean, that is a point victory for Cypriot diplomacy. However, the success of Cypriot Foreign Minister Christodoulides is mainly due to EU regulations: decisions on sanctions must be taken unanimously.

Background to the blockade in Nicosia: Cyprus demands that not only members of the regime in Minsk be subject to sanctions. In addition, Cyprus is also calling for further sanctions for those involved in gas drilling near the Mediterranean island.

After the meeting of Foreign Ministers, EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell said that at the next meeting of Foreign Ministers after the Special Summit, he was betting on a sanction decision against Belarus, mainly because of the imposition of punitive measures Monday was basically not controversial. “This is going to be a personal question for me,” said Borrell, looking at the lengthy discussion. “The credibility of the European Union also depends on it,” he added.

EU relations with Minsk need to be reviewed

According to Borrell, the European Union does not recognize Lukashenko’s legitimacy as head of state in view of the electoral fraud. In practice, this means that the European External Action Service (EEAS) and the European Commission will review the structure of relations with Belarus, the foreign representative explained. This applies, for example, to the EU’s Eastern Partnership. In this form, the Community has maintained special relations with some former Soviet republics, such as Belarus, for about ten years.

Sanctions for violation of the embargo on Libya

EU foreign ministers had previously agreed to impose sanctions on two Libyans and three companies from Turkey, Jordan and Kazakhstan for violations of the UN arms embargo. Since April, the EU has been following the UN arms embargo against Libya with Operation Irini. With the mission, the community wants to prevent the civil war in Libya from continuing to flare up due to arms transfers by sea.