United Kingdom. Experts warn of duplicating cases every seven days, and deaths could reach 200 per day – Observer

The UK could record 200 deaths per day in November if the Covid-19 pandemic continues to progress at its current rate. This is the warning left by the main scientific adviser to the British government, Patrick Vallance, in a statement broadcast on television, alongside Chris Whitty, British director general for health.

In a public statement broadcast on television, Vallance said the number of infections was doubling every seven days and that if that rate continued, by mid-October the UK could have 50,000 cases per day. The UK announced on Sunday that it had recorded 3,899 new infections and 18 deaths from covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, after counting 4,422 new cases on Saturday, the highest number since May.

“Fifty thousand cases per day would lead, about a month later, in November, to about 200 deaths per day”, warned Vallance, warning that this is not a forecast of the evolution of the situation, but “she intends to show how quickly can evolve if the duplication continues”. In other words, that doesn’t mean it will be so, but there is a real risk that it will happen.

There are already measures in place that should slow down and ensure that we do not enter this exponential growth and end the problems that can be predicted as a result. But it takes speed, it takes action and it takes [medidas] enough to be able to reduce [os números]», He stressed.

Health Director General Chris Whitty, who also intervened in the television statement, said the government was trying to assess how best to “control the spread of the virus before a very difficult winter period”.

Whitty said the next six months will be complicated and mortality could increase, not only from direct deaths, but also from the potential overload of public health services, which could lead to indirect deaths due to the reduction. treatments or diagnoses. other types of illnesses.

It was Vallance and Whitty’s first public statement on television without the presence of a member of the government.

Chris Whitty even pointed out that although seasonal flu typically kills 7,000 people a year, this new coronavirus can be more virulent and therefore more deadly. So the warning he left was multi-directional: first, Covid-19 kills people; then, if there is an overcrowding of the national health service, this will lead to the death of more people for lack of means and capacities (which has not happened in recent months); and then, if the virus has an indirect impact on the postponement of other operations and other consultations, it will cause even more deaths. In other words, the scenario is black in England. Or it could be.

To this end, the UK’s Director-General for Health called for risk reduction through personal protection with the use of masks and the practice of safe distance and, most importantly, he called for reduction “unnecessary” contacts between households. This means reducing contact at work (encouraging teleworking) and in social settings. If this is not done, he said, “we are going to face a very difficult situation”.

The British press has speculated on a potential announcement of new measures in the coming days by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In addition to banning gatherings of more than six people and imposing additional restrictions in northern and central England due to localized outbreaks, the UK government on Sunday announced new sanctions for those who fail to comply not the rules.

People who test positive or show symptoms of coronavirus must self-isolate for 14 days, otherwise they can be sanctioned with fines ranging from 1,000 pounds (1,090 euros) to 10,000 pounds (11,000 euros) in the event of a repeat offense. In order to encourage compliance with the rules, people with low incomes will be able to receive aid of £ 500 (€ 545) if they are unable to use telecommuting during the quarantine period.

The United Kingdom is the country with the highest number of deaths in Europe and the fifth in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. Since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, the UK has recorded 41,777 deaths and 394,257 confirmed cases of contagion.