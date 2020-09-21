Navalny. Russian Supreme Court dissolves opposition party – Observer

The Russian Supreme Court on Monday dissolved the future Russian political party, founded by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, hospitalized in Germany after being poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok, according to European laboratories.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a petition to this effect filed by the Ministry of Justice, the local media court informed. The argument for the verdict is based on the fact that Russia of the Future is the name of another political formation led by Alexander Zorin, a lawyer close to the Kremlin and who applied for its registration after Navalny.

Navalny made several attempts to register political parties, but the Justice Department rejected all requests for formal and other reasons the opponent considers fabricated. Since winning nearly a third of the votes in the Moscow municipality elections in 2013, Navalny has denounced an official campaign to prevent him from continuing his political activities.

Due to a criminal record, the electoral commission prevented him from facing Russian President Vladimir Putin in the 2018 presidential elections. For this reason, Navalny designed the “Smart Vote” campaign, which urges voters to support everything candidate who will be able to defeat the representative of United Russia, the party of Putin.

After using this formula in the 2019 municipal elections in Moscow, Navalny again offered the same option in the recent regional elections, but was poisoned during his campaign in Siberia. The opposition proposes to use the same method in the 2021 legislatures, with the aim of withdrawing the parliamentary majority from United Russia.

Navalny demanded Monday that Russian authorities return the clothes he was wearing when he was poisoned at a hotel in the Siberian city of Tomsk. The Tomsk health ministry claimed that the clothes had been confiscated by the investigative bodies that had taken control of the case.

Germany and France denounced an “assassination attempt” on Navalni, but Moscow responded by accusing them of politicizing the affair, demanding from Berlin data from the opponent’s toxicological analyzes.

The German government, which denounced the poisoning of Navalny with Novichok, a nerve substance designed by Soviet and military experts, announced a week ago that laboratories in France and Sweden had also confirmed that the opponent was poisoned .