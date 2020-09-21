Around 270 whales are stranded in a remote area of ​​Tasmania – Watch

About 270 pilot whales stranded in a remote area of ​​the island of Tasmania in southern Australia, and three humpback whales managed to find their way out to sea after remaining in a crocodile infested river in the north of the country.

Pilot whales were seen stranded on sandbanks off the Australian island of Tasmania on Monday and authorities launched measures to save the animals off the island’s west coast. Experts believe the whales are on a sandbar on the shores of Macquarie Heads, a protected forest area, the Tasmanian regional government has said.

This is not the first time that a group of whales has been stranded on Australian beaches for reasons unknown to experts. In previous incidents, the scientific community has considered the possibility of whales reaching shore attracted by sonar from large ships or guided by a disoriented group leader due to illness. Some experts believe they are social animals, and if one of them makes a mistake and enters shallow water, the others are followed.

In northern Australia, a humpback whale managed to swim in shallow canals at the wide mouth of the East Alligator River and return to the Van Diemen Gulf over the weekend, Feach said Moyle, head of Kakadu National Park.

There have been no previous whale sightings in the remote East Alligator River in Kakadu National Park in the World Heritage-listed Northern Territory, and no one can explain why at least three of the mammals have turned up. moved into an inconspicuous river.

“It came out at high tide and we are happy that it appears to be in good condition and free of adverse effects,” Moyle said.

A group of boaters had spotted three lost whales on September 2, more than 20 kilometers from the mouth of the river.

Two of the whales went missing before the arrival of wildlife authorities a week later.