Suárez finished in Barcelona, ​​will leave at no cost and is close to being strengthening Atl. Madrid – Observer

Ronald Koeman arrived at Barcelona after the historic rout the Catalans suffered at the hands of Bayern Munich and started tidying up the house from day one. Messi stayed, after a few weeks of soap opera where it emerged that the day the Argentinian leaves the Camp Nou was scheduled for 2020, but the outputs are increasing. Rakitic is already at Sevilla, Vidal will join Inter, Nélson Semedo is expected to strengthen Wolverhampton, Umtiti is transferable and Todibo is on the exit boards as well, in a deal where Benfica is one of the interested parties. In between is Luis Suárez – who is a stone’s throw from leaving Barcelona for Madrid.

According to the Spanish press, the Uruguayan striker terminated his contract with Barcelona on the morning of Monday and will leave free of charge, the destination being more than likely Atl. Madrid. Suárez has been practically confirmed at Juventus, but Italians’ sporting director Fabio Paratici confirmed this weekend that the striker will not have his passport ready in time for the market to close and, therefore, will not be able to not strengthen his team. Andrea Pirlo. With the option of going to Turin closed, Suárez has started looking for solutions in Spain – and mattresses now appear to be in the foreground when hiring the 33-year-old forward.

Since arriving in Barcelona six years ago, Luis Suarez has:

– Scored 198 goals to become the club’s third all-time top scorer

—Won 13 trophies, including the treble in 2015

– Achieve 40 goals to win the Golden Shoe in 2016

???? pic.twitter.com/QB6WgAckhD

– B / R Football (@brfootball) September 21, 2020

According to Marca, Atl. Madrid will offer the Uruguayan a two-year contract and a salary of nine million euros a year – less than the 15 million he received in Catalonia. Yet, and despite the fact that it is a free contract, João Félix’s club will have to wait for confirmation of Morata’s loan to Juventus to complete Suárez’s transfer. Indeed, it is only with the elimination of the salary of the Spanish striker from the budget sheet that it will be possible to find working capital to pay the Uruguayan international. The deal will likely be a source of contention within Atl. Madrid, while the top of the club announced a few days ago that it is preparing to cut wages.

To be confirmed, Luis Suárez is leaving Barcelona after six seasons in which he scored 198 goals and won four Spanish leagues, four Copa del Rey and a Champions League. The departure of the Uruguayan striker also confirms the end of the chapter orchestrated by Koeman at Camp Nou: the Dutch coach wants to continue having the team manager in Messi but has removed names that were part of the Catalan identity for years. years, like Rakitic, Vidal and Suárez. Tickets, in addition to Trincão and the return of Philippe Coutinho, only Pjanic, arrived involved in the case that took Arthur to Juventus.