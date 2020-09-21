Questions of the Day: Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg Becomes a Corona Hotspot, and Lindner Apologizes – Which Was Important Today – Politically

What happened?

What was discussed?

Cyprus blocks Belarusian sanctions: EU foreign ministers want to introduce sanctions against Belarus. But Cyprus wants to combine this with punitive measures against Ankara – and that’s a problem. The European discussion on the response to the situation in Minsk shows one thing above all: the unanimity principle is outdated when it comes to punitive measures. A comment from our Europe expert Albrecht Meier.

Europe in times of corona: Research shows: EU citizens feel that the international community has failed during the crisis. Yet they want “more Europe”. How does that fit together? The two EU pioneers Mark Leonard and Ivan Krastev try to answer in their guest article.

The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: To my colleague Anna Sauerbrey, the reactions of both Republicans and Democrats to the upcoming Supreme Court nomination show that American democracy is now extremely vulnerable.

The Federal Party Conference of the FDP at the weekend: The FDP wants to cooperate. But for now this should be nothing more than a liberal dream, explains our FDP expert Paul Starzmann. And my colleague Ariane Bemmer takes a look at FDP boss Lindner, who this time made headlines with an old man’s joke instead of substantive ideas.

What can Tagesspiegel subscribers read?

“New York is high heels, Leipzig is barefoot”: She wrote the scripts for “Unorthodox” and the “Germany” series: Why American author Anna Winger is alienated from her homeland and now it’s time for champagne.

Why no one believed this seriously ill patient: Numbness, chest pain, high blood pressure, and diabetes: Doctors diagnose Christian F. deadly danger – the judiciary is doing nothing. Because the patient is in Plötzensee prison. And has a criminal record for fraud.

Why Europe cannot accept everyone: millions of people dream of living in Europe. But if the EU fulfilled most of the wish, this Europe would no longer exist in a few decades, writes our columnist Harald Martenstein.

The advantages of wood as a building material: Experts are enthusiastic about it: sustainable, renewable and versatile. There are countless examples in Berlin that show the possibilities wood offers for buildings.

What can we do?

Baking! A new baking idea every weekend. In part 11, we enjoy the one and only leaf cake of fall – plum cake.

Read! Migration as an image of being lost: “Late Guests”, an enchanting poetic novel by the Swiss writer Gertrud Leutenegger.

Listen to music! Fat bass and psychedelic vibes: Alicia Keys plays with genres on her album “Alicia”.

Visit an exhibition! They wanted their hair to be beautiful: a show on Museum Island in Berlin shows the Germans as our distant relatives.

What do I need to know for tomorrow?

The British House of Commons votes on a planned law in the internal market: Johnson wants to use the law to make essential changes to the 2019 withdrawal agreement with the EU. These are special rules for British Northern Ireland, which should prevent a hard border with the EU state of Ireland and new hostilities there. The Lords would then have to debate the law. The EU rejects Johnson’s plan: they believe parts of the current Brexit deal will be undermined by law.

The Federal Administrative Court is negotiating several lawsuits against the Fehmarnbelt crosswalk. Two environmental associations and several ferry companies oppose the plans for the major project. The tunnel must connect Puttgarden with the Danish Rodby. The plaintiffs see planning errors and environmental violations. The court has given seven days for the hearing.

Number of the day!

5 – euros per day. This is how many employees who work from home should be able to deduct from the tax in the future. A maximum of 600 euros per year should be possible. Hesse and Bavaria want to campaign for this settlement in the Federal Council.

