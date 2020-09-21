Covid19. UK Prime Minister meets with Emergency Council and delivers statement Tuesday – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

Worten

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make an official statement on the Covid-19 pandemic in parliament on Tuesday after an emergency council meeting this Monday was officially confirmed.

The meeting of the Civil Emergencies Commission, known as COBRA and tasked with determining measures for national emergencies, is the first since May 10.

Labor opposition leader Keir Starmer, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan have defended a COBRA meeting in recent days, which brings together government officials and officials. emergency services or other government agencies.

However, a spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the British Prime Minister will speak individually this afternoon. [segunda-feira] along with the heads of the Scottish Autonomous Governments, Nicola Sturgeon, Wales, Mark Drakeford, and Northern Ireland, Arlene Foster, she is joined by number two, Michelle O’Neill.

Johnson is under pressure to announce new measures to end the Covid-19 pandemic, after senior government science adviser Patrick Vallance and England director general of health Chris Whitty warned this Monday of the risk of an “exponential increase” in deaths from Covid-19 in the country.

United Kingdom. Experts warn of duplication of cases every seven days and deaths can reach 200 per day

At a Downing Street press conference, the first in the absence of government officials, Vallance said the number of infections was doubling on average every seven days and that, if that pace continued, by mid – October, the UK could register 50 thousand cases per day.

UK Health Minister Matt Hancock did not rule out the establishment of a second national lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday, although he viewed this option as a “last resort” .

Chris Whitty said on Monday that it was important to prevent public health departments from being overwhelmed with coronavirus patients to avoid a reduction in the ability to treat patients with other illnesses or to make a diagnosis, creating an indirect impact in terms of mortality and health. However, he said the government and authorities must weigh the consequences of tighter restrictions.

If we do little this virus gets out of hand and we will have a significant number of direct and indirect deaths, but if we go too far in the other direction we can wreak havoc on the economy which can lead to unemployment, poverty and misery, which have long-term health effects, ”he admitted.

The British government has started to ease the lockdown promulgated on March 23 in June and to withdraw from small outbreaks in northern and central England.

In recent weeks, he has announced national measures in England, including banning gatherings of more than six people and announced penalties for those who break the rules, threatening fines of between 1,000 pounds (1,090 euros) and 10,000 pounds (11,000 euros). euros) for those who test positive or show symptoms and who do not remain isolated.

Authorities have determined that people with symptoms, such as a continuous cough, high temperature, or loss of taste and smell, should self-isolate at home for 10 days and it is advised for those who have been in close contact to stay 14 days in isolation.

The United Kingdom is the country with the highest number of deaths in Europe and the fifth in the world, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, there have been 41,777 deaths and 394,257 confirmed cases of contagion.