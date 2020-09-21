Holidays in São Bento: the plan that has “a blank page” and that “leaves the middle class behind” | Recovery

António Costa began to present the general lines of the recovery and resilience plan to the parties. Prime Minister wants broad political consensus, but after meetings parties have left criticism of the executive’s strategy, which sees the lion’s share of the € 12.9 billion in public subsidies going to the Service national health (SNS), housing and social policies. On the right, the criticisms focus on the concentration of funds for the state and on the left, there is talk of the lack of measures for workers.

João Cotrim de Figueiredo, MP for the Liberal Initiative, said the plan the government is preparing appears to be “a decal” of the strategic vision presented by António Costa Silva and said it was about ‘a “missed opportunity” by allocating only “less than a third” of funds for policies that generate wealth.

Manuela Cunha, ENP, also spoke of a missed opportunity. However, the party has shown its willingness to contribute to the final plan, doing everything to ensure that the funds “are well spent”. The chief of Os Verdes gave the example of the Pisão dam. “It is essential that it be determined that this construction is not used for the irrigation of more intensive species such as olive groves, but for species which preserve the environmental balance.”

Jerónimo de Sousa, the Communist leader, left the meeting with the Prime Minister, deploring that the plan includes a “blank page in terms of valuing work and workers” and that nothing is said about the construction of hospitals, bet on daycare and investing in homes. The secretary general of the PCP also defended that the infrastructures must have a “component of national production”.

The PAN leader complained that the plan’s economic model is “obsolete” because it is based on resource extraction and called for a stronger bet on the environment. “It is not well defined in the program what are the measures of the government for climate change”, said Andre Silva.

Chega, who was the first party received in the afternoon, estimated that “the middle class is excluded from this plan”. André Ventura criticized the fact that the housing budget is intended for “public housing”, that is to say “for them” [de sempre] and he also criticized the difference in the government’s commitment to digitize business and public administration. According to the document that the executive gave to the parties with the general orientations of the plan, 1,800 million euros will be channeled towards the digitization of public administration, while 500 million euros will be channeled to businesses. Ventura also expressed doubts about the forms of funding the European Commission will find to subsidize countries. “What new European taxes will be created?” He asked.

Francisco Rodrigues Santos, leader of the CDS, left the meeting to say that the State “cannot keep most of this support”. “The state must inject liquidity into the economy,” he said, adding that this plan “cannot be a shopping list and public works” instead of a reform plan. The leader of the CDS wants support for families, tax cuts and a strong state in the social, health and security fields. Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos does not want the execution and allocation of these funds to be “part of the central block”.

