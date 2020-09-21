Health and work: Sitting is the new economy of smoking

The Bundestag has tried it, degewo, ADAC, Berlin’s Friedrichsstadtpalast, AOK and German pension insurance. Together with approximately 40 employers, they are on the reference list of Froach.de, the provider of a web application for mini breaks at work. Thanks to this application, an animated frog appears on the screen of employees, which raises its legs to classical music and turns them right and left. The frog gets up and holds his hands in the air. Barely a minute and the show is over. Participants are invited by email to sports units that can be done at each table. You can define your goal of movement and collect points.

The goal of the program is to encourage more movement in the workplace. Because many employees obviously sit longer and longer. According to a study published in August by the Spanish Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC) in Madrid, between 2002 and 2017, the proportion of those sitting more than four and a half hours a day increased by 7.4 percent. In Germany, 57.2 percent of men and 50.2 percent of women belong to “permanent seats”.

But why is a long session dangerous? There is low calorie consumption. Metabolism and the cardiovascular system run backwards, which increases the risk of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases such as diabetes. Sitting also strains the veins of the legs, muscles and posture. The American researcher James Levine came to this conclusion, who uses the humorous slogan “Sitting is the new smoking” to balance the harmful effects of long-term sitting with years of cigarette consumption.

In the days of the home office in Corona, many move even less. Distance to work, but also short distances to colleagues in the next room or in the kitchenette are no longer necessary. Many also work at the kitchen table and sit on unsuitable chairs, which can lead to back pain.

“Back pain is one of the typical complaints after a long session,” says Anette Wahl-Wachendorf, vice president of the Association of German Physicians (VDBW). “But a constant session also makes you tired and limits your concentration.” A Spanish study sets the maximum session time at a critical value of four and a half hours. According to the company’s physician, this definition is scientifically controversial. He recommends sitting “on the move”. “Small movements of the legs or hips, stretching of the arms or turning of the head can already help to mobilize the spine.” If you often sit cross-legged, you risk impaired blood circulation and thus venous diseases such as varicose veins. This is counteracted by a relaxed seat with both legs on the floor. Activities such as telephoning can be performed while standing or walking.

Movement should definitely be integrated into everyday life. It doesn’t have to be a visit to the gym. You can take a bike instead of a car, stairs instead of an elevator, get off the bus one stop earlier and walk the rest of the way. An appointment with colleagues for a walk during a lunch break or a pedometer on a cell phone could help maintain good resolution. “Then you can be rewarded with healthy snacks, for example,” says Wahl-Wachendorf.

The housing company “degewo” is one of the companies that Froach offers to its employees. Sports courses are also on the program several times a week, says Degewo board member Sandra Wehrmann. Instead of going to the dining room, many employees visit the gym and practice yoga during the lunch break. The courses are currently running online because of Corona. Participants unpack the pad in the office or switch on from the home office.

In addition to incentives to practice, degewo wants to strengthen the spirit of the community. Employees participate in the running of events in teams. Football, beach volleyball and table tennis teams are available.

“Our offers are very well received and contribute to employee motivation and loyalty,” he explains. Workers realize that society takes their health very seriously. The consequences speak for themselves: Wehrmann says: “Mental and physical stress is reduced.”

A lot of seating, which affects some employees more than others, construction managers or landlords, who are a lot on the road, tend to move more during their working hours than employees in control or accounting.

Possible risks of sitting should be suppressed by proper furniture. “Now you will find height-adjustable workbenches and ergonomic chairs that allow you to sit while sitting in almost any workplace,” says Sandra Wehrmann.

“The ideal sitting position is when the feet reach the floor and the hips and arms form a 90-degree angle,” explains Annette Wahl-Wachendorf. “Chairs without a backrest are only suitable if the person sitting is straight and does not still hang on his stooped back.” Those who work more often from home should invest in an ergonomic table chair and allow active breaks.