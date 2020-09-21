Staying With State Property May Be a ‘Time Bomb’ for Municipalities Housing

The decentralization of skills and the consequent transfer of real estate from the Institute of Housing and Urban Rehabilitation (IHRU) of the central state to town halls can be a poisoned gift if it is not accompanied by the check. necessary for this management. Attention is drawn to the mayor of Porto, who in other situations was already concerned about the issue, and was accompanied by a request for “greater involvement” of the government in housing matters. “I am concerned about the idea of ​​decentralization based on the transfer of buildings from IHRU to municipal councils. Again, I still don’t understand what the respective check will be. This represents, in the medium term, a time bomb for the municipalities ”, underlined Rui Moreira during the meeting of the chamber on Monday.

For the mayor of Porto, the construction of more social housing to respond to the scarcity of the response to housing cannot be done without a “follow-up” by the State, in particular because the municipality has 13% of citizens living in this area. type of housing when the government target is to reach 5%.

The debate was triggered after a proposal for a recommendation from the CDU, which intended the municipality to prepare the municipal housing letter and include it in the Municipal Master Plan (PDM), which is under revision. and which will be the subject of an extraordinary meeting on September 28. Ilda Figueiredo underlined that housing remains a “serious problem” in Porto and left some criticism on the national housing policy, although the Basic Law has corrected some shortcomings. The municipal housing charter should serve, among other things, to “diagnose the needs” of the municipality and to understand the existing geographic potential, in order to define new places of intervention. And this, he argued, should be done in collaboration with the PDM.

The best of Público by email

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

Pedro Baganha, advisor to the urban planning portfolio, justified the abstention of the group of Rui Moreira by a vote in which he recalled that the regulatory and complementary legislation to the basic law on housing “has not yet been published As it should have happened. “The conditions necessary for the preparation of the municipal housing charter have not yet been met,” he declared. Even so, he assured, the PDM “includes a set of characterization and diagnostic studies related to housing in the municipality, which served as the basis for the definition of a robust set of instruments related to housing. and the allocation of land to the housing function. “

Rui Moreira nevertheless left the “guarantee” that the housing policy will be designed in an integrated way, with the “necessary tools” for this in the PDM. “It is not through the PDM that we are going to present that there will be no integrated housing policy,” he declared.

From the socialist bench came support for the CDU’s proposal, even if it is only an “additional articulation instrument”, underlined Councilor Fernanda Rodrigues: “We understand that the PDM and the charter municipal have all the advantages of being articulated. PSD Councilor Álvaro Almeida asked for the floor to talk about the “statist and nationalizing solution” for housing contained in the recitals of the CDU proposal, an “almost exclusive PCP” way of analyzing the problem, announcing his abstention for consideration the proposal “harmless and unnecessary”.

continue reading