Cabinda separatists propose a summit at the UN to relaunch the peace process – Observer

The independence movement Front de Liberation de l’Enclave de Cabinda – Forces Armées de Cabinda (FLEC-FAC), which claims the independence of this Angolan province, has proposed to the United Nations to hold a summit to relaunch the peace process.

“On the occasion of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, the politico-military leadership of the FLEC-FAC takes the opportunity to relaunch the peace process in Cabinda” and “ encourages ”UN Secretary General António Guterres to“ encourage dialogue between the parties ”. The separatists invite Guterres to organize a “mini-summit” dedicated to peace and security in the region, suggesting a meeting in Brazzaville (capital of the Republic of Congo), under the leadership of Denis Sassou-Nguesso, interim president of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

In addition to the Angolan President, João Lourenço, the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Second Vice President of the African Union, Félix Tshisekedi, as well as John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, current President of SADC (Development Community), are also expected to participate in this high-level meeting. South Africa).

According to the separatists, the summit should lead to the adoption of a resolution calling for dialogue between the Angolan government and the FLEC-FAC. The FLEC-FAC expects the UN to “assume its responsibilities towards the people of Cabinda and ensure full respect for the inalienable right to self-determination” and welcomes Guterres’ initiatives to call for a ceasefire in situations of armed conflict due to global health crisis caused by Covid-19.

The separatists accused the Angolan armed forces of having killed several civilians in the border region of this province geographically separated from Angola and denounced “the hostile maneuvers of the Angolan Government against the Cabindan refugees in Congo”. The Angolan province of Cabinda, where most of the country’s oil reserves are concentrated, is not contiguous with the rest of the country, and for many years local leaders have defended independence, alleging an autonomous colonial history of Luanda .

The FLEC, through its “armed wing”, the FAC, fought for the independence of this province, claiming that the enclave was a Portuguese protectorate, as established in the Treaty of Simulambuco, signed in 1885, and was not an integral part of Angolan territory.

Cabinda is bordered to the north by the Republic of Congo, to the east and south by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and to the west by the Atlantic Ocean.