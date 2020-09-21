Joe Biden was “despacito” for the Latin electorate – and that can lead to defeat in an instant – Observe

However, the perception of this political adviser was that the Democratic Party was mainly focused on trying to regain the three states that it lost from 2012 to 2016 and that in the end, this cost it the elections: Michigan, Pennsylvania. and Wisconsin, for where the Democratic convention was scheduled until it was reformatted due to the pandemic. When asked if he thinks the Democratic Party values ​​the revival of votes it once had and that in 2016 it lost significantly (the white electorate without higher education) than the Latin vote, José Dante Parra laughs and said, “You take all the words out of my mouth.”

Trump or Biden: who has the (decisive) vote of the American working class?

Now, he points out, all of this can have repercussions in states like Florida, where the Latin electorate is large and growing. And it could happen even if Joe Biden’s team apparently woke up with the current problem – with a little help from Mike Bloomberg, who gave the Democratic campaign $ 100m (€ 84.3m) Florida.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s campaign has hired campaign managers in 11 states, with the responsibility of specifically attracting the Latin vote in its various shades. At the same time, Spanish radio and TV commercials are launched in various parts of the country, where the narrators vary depending on the target audience – pulling the Cuban accent in Miami (Florida), by Puerto Ricans in Orlando. and Tampa (both also in Florida) and by the Mexican in Arizona.

“Right now, I think Biden’s campaign is already aware of the problem that lies ahead, but for a long time they’ve been neglectful about Florida,” he says. “They should have come here in force in the spring. But since they didn’t, Trump managed to take advantage of the void.

While Joe Biden’s campaign sought to reverse the effects of eroding the Democratic vote in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan, Donald Trump’s campaign attempted to paint it red in Florida – not Republican red, but rather in red for communist.

In recent months, the Trump campaign has run ads in Spanish, particularly in Florida, where it seeks to link Biden with figures like Nicolás Maduro and the left wing of the Democratic Party (led by Bernie Sanders, who backs Joe Biden since his defeat by him in the primary elections). Even the boycott some Americans made of Goya, a Cuban food brand based in the United States, after its CEO declared his support for Trump, goes unnoticed in these ads.

In another of these commercials, there is a conversation between two Cubans: Marita and Yesenia.

“Oh, gentlemen, all leftists are equal, how intolerant they are, imagine if they come to power,” says Marita. Yesenia replies that she cannot even imagine: “Now they want to raise taxes and reduce police funds”. Marita has a ready answer: “Yesenia, did you see them parading with Che Guevara flags? [Key] Biscane? “. The latter responds with her conclusion: “I do not vote for any Democrat, even less for Joe Biden”. Marita agrees: “Me even less. I came here to be free ”.

It is not by chance that this conversation arises between two women with a strong Cuban accent and it is not by chance either that references to “leftists” and associations to an idea of ​​lack of freedom abound if they happen to the power. With these ads, Donald Trump and his campaign are mainly looking for Latinos who have always been more on the Republican side of politics: Cubans. And not only.

According to José Dante Parra, trying to sell the idea that Joe Biden is a “Trojan horse of socialism” (as Donald Trump has repeatedly said) to a Latin of Mexican or Honduran origin “is as effective as sending sugar in the sea to see if it gets sweet ”.