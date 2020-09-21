Guterres says no one wants a world government but joint work is needed – Observe

The Secretary-General of the United Nations on Monday opened the work of an unprecedented virtual meeting of the General Assembly, which marks the 75th anniversary of the organization, calling for the strengthening of cooperation between states without supplanting the sovereignty of governments.

According to António Guterres, this will be set against the backdrop of collaboration between different countries in the face of crucial challenges, such as the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused at least 961,531 deaths and more than 31.1 million cases of infection in 196 countries and territories or climate change.

“No one wants a world government, but we have to work together to improve global governance,” Guterres told international leaders, stressing that national sovereignty is a “pillar” of the UN, so the way forward is “strengthened international cooperation”.

In his speech, the UN Secretary General defended the need for “more multilateralism” in an increasingly interconnected world and in which the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed “weaknesses” that cannot be resolved only jointly.

“Today we have a surplus of multilateral problems and a deficit of multilateral solutions”, warned the former Portuguese Prime Minister (1995/2002), assuring that citizens see in the UN “a vehicle to make the world better”.

For Guterres, “multilateralism” must be “inclusive”, based on “civil society, cities, businesses, local authorities and, increasingly, young people”.

According to the former United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (2005/15), which cited a UN survey of more than one million people, it was clear that the majority believe that multilateral cooperation is “Crucial to face the realities” of the present time and that the pandemic “has made solidarity even more urgent”.

In this sense, he added, it was also clear that the world “needs universal health systems and basic services”. The Secretary General also underlined the great successes of the UN, stressing the fact that he managed to avoid a third world war that many feared when the organization was created (October 24, 1945) .

Never in modern history have we been so many years without a military confrontation between great powers, ”he maintained.

Guterres also recalled the success of the various missions of the UN peacekeepers, in the involvement of decolonization processes, in the implementation of human rights standards and mechanisms to protect them, the victory over the system of racial segregation (“apartheid” in South Africa) in humanitarian aid and in the elimination of disease or the reduction of hunger.

“It took millions of deaths and two world wars for leaders to commit to the rule of law,” he said.

Among other “big challenges” today, Guterres highlighted gender inequality, climate change, loss of biodiversity, increasing poverty, rising hatred, escalating geopolitical tensions, threat that continues with nuclear weapons or the problems that cause certain new technologies.

For his part, the Acting President of the United Nations General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, argued that it was time to support the organization and provide it with the resources it needs, stressing that no other organization does not give people so much hope ”.

The opening of the proceedings of the General Assembly was attended by only about 200 diplomats, all the others participating not in person but in a virtual way, because most of the interventions will also be made, when the hemicycle can accommodate up to ‘to about 2,000 people.

What was expected as a big UN party in New York is therefore a particularly virtual act due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

The United Nations (UN) began the celebration of its 75th anniversary, with a declaration and a list of 18 goals adopted by member states, aimed at mobilizing resources and strengthening partnerships.

The “Declaration on the Celebration of the Seventy-Fifth Anniversary of the United Nations” was unanimously adopted on Monday, during the General Assembly’s high-level week, with very limited attendance at UN Headquarters in New York and with speeches previously recorded by heads of state due to the pandemic.

“We are not here to celebrate. We are here to act, ”said the press release adopted on Monday by the member states of the UN, which underlines that the Covid-19 pandemic is“ the greatest global challenge ”in the history of the organization, created for maintain international peace after World War II.

“Over the years, more than a million women and men have served under the UN flag in more than 70 peacekeeping operations,” the statement read calling for further action and new approaches to current problems at the same time. in which it is argued that the UN is the main world arena for multilateral agreements, cooperation and solidarity.

“We will leave no one behind” is the document’s first pledge, explaining that special attention must be paid to people in vulnerable situations and that “humanitarian assistance must be provided without obstacles or delays and in accordance with humanitarian principles” .

“Transformation” measures are also needed to “protect the planet”.

We must immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve sustainable consumption and production patterns in line with national commitments applicable to the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda, ”the document reads.

In order to protect the population against terrorism and violent extremism, member states also declare to “promote peace and prevent conflict”. This objective defends the use of preventive diplomacy and mediation, with a request to the Secretary General “to improve all the tools to prevent the outbreak, escalation and resumption of hostilities on land, at sea, in the ‘space and in cyberspace’.

“We fully support and promote the Secretary-General’s initiative for a global ceasefire. International humanitarian law must be fully respected, ”the statement continued.

“We will respect international law and guarantee justice”, with regard to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, “strengthening transparent and accountable governance and independent judicial institutions”, reads -we.

The declaration adopted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the UN also underlines the commitment to “put women and girls at the center”, because without the equal participation of women, conflict resolution cannot be achieved and the rights humans cannot be guaranteed. The promise is “to accelerate actions to achieve equality, the participation of women and the empowerment of women and girls in all fields”.

Also in order to “build trust”, the Member States guarantee that attacks, xenophobic, racist, gender or sexual discrimination will be condemned.

We will address the root causes of inequalities, including violence, human rights violations, corruption, marginalization, discrimination in all its forms, poverty and exclusion, as well as lack of education and employment. », Say the subscribers.

“Improving digital cooperation”, “improving the United Nations” and “strengthening partnerships” are three other goals described in the declaration.

Countries also pledge to “secure sustainable funding”, with timely payment commitments and full value of national contributions agreed with the UN and by strengthening projects and public-private partnerships.

Member States also commit to “listening and working with young people”, “with youth being the missing piece for peace and development”.

Finally, the 18th objective is for countries to be “prepared”: “The Covid-19 pandemic caught us off guard”, we read, which “highlights the need for cooperation and sharing of ‘increased information’.

The document emphasizes that there is “an urgent need to accelerate development, production, as well as equitable and accessible global access to new vaccines, drugs and medical equipment”.

On the basis of the three pillars of the United Nations – human rights, peace and security and development – Member States commit to following the “road map” of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.