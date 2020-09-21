Novichok traces “in and on my body”: Navalny speaks out with his first blog post after poisoning – politics

According to the Kremlin critic, traces of the Novichok poison have been found in and on the body of Alexei Navalny. “Two independent laboratories in France and Sweden and a special Bundeswehr laboratory have confirmed traces of Novichok in and on my body,” Navalny wrote in his first blog post since he was poisoned a month ago.

The lack of a Russian investigation and allegations about Russian talk shows that Western states or their own supporters could be behind the attack, Navalny said, “I didn’t expect anything else.”

The Russian opposition member asked the Russian authorities to return his clothes that had been taken off him before his flight to Germany. “Given that Novichok was found on my body and that contact poisoning is very likely, my clothing is a very important piece of evidence,” he wrote.

On the online service Instagram, Navalny also shared a photo with his wife Julia, saying: “Now I know from experience: love heals and brings you back to life.” He remembers little since he was poisoned, but it helped him heal a lot. “Julia, you saved me,” the 44-year-old wrote.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Nachrichten live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Navalny had collapsed on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk in Siberia to Moscow and two days later, at the insistence of his family and supporters, he was taken to Berlin University Hospital Charité for treatment. The 44-year-old is now regaining consciousness and healing.

According to the German government, the opposition was “undoubtedly” poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novitschok group, developed in the former Soviet Union. Moscow rejects the suspicion that Russian government agencies deliberately poisoned Navalny.

The Siberian police announced on Monday that they had interviewed about 200 people in the context of a preliminary investigation. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, for his part, said his staff would no longer cooperate with the Tomsk police. He accused the authorities of concealing a crime. “We will not participate in that.” (AFP)