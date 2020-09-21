Facebook threatens to leave the European Union if it is banned from sharing user data – Observer

Facebook is threatening to leave the European Union if it is forced not to share European user data with the United States of America. The intention was revealed to the Supreme Court of Ireland, according to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo.

On the 10th, the Irish Data Protection Commission, Facebook’s main privacy regulator in Europe, launched an investigation into how Mark Zuckerberg’s company transfers data from the European Union to the United States.

Facebook may be forced to stop sending the data if the courts find that some of these transfers do not protect European users from US government espionage.

Irish courts have ordered the data transfer to be suspended, while the legal dispute between the company and the regulator has not been resolved. Facebook has appealed the decision, arguing the ban would have a major impact on its operations.

If Facebook is subject to a complete user data suspension for the United States, as the Data Protection Commission proposal appears to be, it is unclear how Facebook, under these circumstances, might continue to provide Facebook services. and Instagram in the European Union, ”the company said in a document sent to the Supreme Court of Ireland.

The North American giant also recalled, in the same document, that its applications had generated a turnover of 208 million euros to 7,700 companies across Europe. According to company data, 305 million people use Facebook services on a daily basis on the European continent.