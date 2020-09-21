Lagarde says eurozone economy still needs stimulus – Observer

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that the eurozone economy continues to need support from fiscal and monetary stimuli. Speaking to the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly, Lagarde said that over the past six months, “the ECB was not the only alternative”.

Our measures were supplemented by strong budgetary responses at national and European level. This was an important factor in mitigating the impact of the pandemic on the labor market and on bank loans, ”he said.

“We believe that the economy continues to need this support for the economic recovery to continue and strengthen further,” said the President of the ECB.

Lagarde also considered that “Europe has grown stronger during this crisis” and that it is necessary to deepen this union. “We must finally complete the banking union and create a real capital markets union,” he said in a speech quoted by Efe.

The Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly is chaired by the German Wolfgang Schäuble, President of the Bundestag (lower house of the German Parliament), and by the French Richard Ferrand, President of the French National Assembly.