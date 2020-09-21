Belarus. Borrell calls on EU leaders to adopt sanctions after blockade of Cyprus – Observer

European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell on Monday instructed European Union (EU) heads of government and state to adopt sanctions against those responsible for the political crisis in Belarus, given the blockade of Cyprus to the Council.

Foreign ministers discussed the issue of sanctions [na Bielorrússia] and, although there is a clear will to adopt them, it has not yet been possible to do so today because it requires unanimity, which has not been achieved ”, declared the High EU representative for foreign policy at a press conference in Brussels.

Speaking to the press after the meeting of EU foreign ministers, Josep Borrell added that the adoption of new sanctions against those responsible for cracking down on protests challenging President Alexander Lukashenko’s victory in Belarus “will have to be discussed by European leaders at the summit later this week ”.

“I hope that at the top it is possible”, insisted the head of European diplomacy, assuring that he will do “everything possible to [este processo] move forward ”, because“ the EU’s credibility ”is at stake, following the“ green light ”given last August.

The list of restrictive measures must be formally adopted to take effect, a process Cyprus is blocking by demanding similar measures against Turkey, given the crisis in the eastern Mediterranean.

It’s no secret that there is no unanimity because a country continues to participate in a blockade, ”said Josep Borrell.

However, facing the press, the EU High Representative rejected the idea of ​​”blaming” Cyprus. “I didn’t blame Cyprus for anything, I just said there was no unanimity. […] I think the next summit will undoubtedly decide to impose sanctions, ”concluded Josep Borrell.

EU foreign ministers last August gave the green light to sanctions against those responsible for cracking down on the protest movement against President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus.

On the same day, the EU Council drew up a list of names against which travel bans and asset freezes should be imposed, which diplomatic sources say contains around 40 names.

Cyprus, however, reiterated that it could not accept sanctions against Belarus, which blocks the adoption of such measures, which require unanimity. As such, the issue will be addressed by the EU heads of government and state, who met between Thursday and Friday at the European Council in Brussels.

This Monday, Josep Borrell insisted on the fact that the EU “does not legitimately recognize” the victory of Alexander Lukashenko in the presidential elections last August and that these electoral results “have been falsified”.

The presidential elections of August 9 gave the victory to Alexander Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, which is contested by the opposition and is not recognized by the EU. The leader of the opposition to the country’s presidential candidates, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who visited Brussels on Monday, helped kick off today’s meeting.

Josep Borrell told the press that European ministers had expressed to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya “a strong sign” of solidarity with the Belarusian people and of protesting the electoral process in the country.